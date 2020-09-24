Irish Open 2020: Galgorm Castle hole-by-hole guide

1st - 469 yards Par 4

The opening hole features a sharp dogleg left, with players capable of cutting the corner of the tree-lined hole and reducing the yardage significantly. A stream runs down the right of the fairway and lurks at the back but shouldn’t be in play. The green slopes left to right and features large bunkers on either side.

2nd - 336 yards Par 3

The bigger hitters will be tempted to have a go at reaching the green with their drive, although the other option of laying up with an iron will appeal to those who can rely on their short iron approach play. There is out-of-bounds down the left and again that stream features down the right. The green is well protected with cross bunkers and a large bunker to the right.

3rd - 479 yards Par 4

A strong hole, with water and out-of-bounds down the left and finding the fairway off the tee is vital to set up an approach shot to a small green that has bunkers left and right and features a run-off over the back to a water hazard.

4th - 323 yards Par 4

A true risk-and-reward hole, with the big-hitters again tempted to go for the green off the tee. However, there is water in play to the front of the green and, for many, the wiser option will likely to be to lay-up to ensure a wedge in hand for an approach played over water.

5th - 210 yards Par 3

Water is again in play to the right of the green and the challenge will be to find the putting surface with the tee-shot played to a raised green that features a clever run-off through the back.

6th - 473 yards Par 4

The drive is over water which really shouldn’t come into play although there is a sneaky stream in the trees down the right for any wild, errant tee-shots. The green is protected by two very large bunkers.

7th - 159 yards Par 3

A lovely short hole, with water in play to the right of an undulating green which also features a false front and trees to the back.

8th - 459 yards Par 4

Accuracy off the tee is especially important on this hole, with trees lining the fairway and also a pond in play down the left-handside. The small green features just one bunker on the left but, typical of the course design, has a run-off through the back for any overhit approach shots.

9th - 486 yards Par 4

Normally a Par 5 for the members, this hole plays as a Par 4 in the Irish Open and has a couple of strategically placed fairway bunkers down the right while water is in play down the left. The approach is to a green surrounded by trees, featuring a very large bunker to the right and a small, deep bunker short of the putting surface to the left.

Out 3394 yards Par 34

10th - 575 yards Par 5

This dogleg right hole features out of bounds down the right-handside and players will seek to find the left of the fairway to set up an approach to a smallish green that has a large u-shaped bunker as protection to the right of the putting surface.

11th - 485 yards Par 4

With water in play all down the right, a good tee-shot is a necessity. The hole slightly doglegs to the right, and the approach is to a raised green with a false front and a bunker to the left.

12th - 171 yards Par 3

Another lovely short hole, the tee shot is to a raised green which features a ridge two-thirds of the way up the putting surface. Finding the right level will be a requisite. The green is protected by two bunkers, a pot bunker to the right and a large, deep bunker to the left.

13th - 446 yards Par 4

There is a premium on accuracy off the tee, with a water hazard running all the way up the right and trees in play down the left. The raised green has a well-placed bunker to the left and there is a steep run-off through the back.

14th - 177 yards Par 3

A visually appealing hole, there is menace too: the large raised green has a bunker to the right but the real danger is the water to the right of the putting surface and which curls its way around the back.

15th - 384 yards Par 4

A straightforward hole from tee to green: the water hazard down the right will only be in play for any wildly struck tee shots, while two strategic fairway bunkers down the left will focus the mind. The green is protected by three bunkers, two to the front right and another to the left.

16th - 443 yards Par 4

A dogleg right, some players will be tempted to shorten the hole by carrying the trees down the right. Finding the left of the fairway offers the best approach to a green well-protected by bunkering.

17th - 457 yards Par 4

Another hole which doglegs to the right, the difficulty of finding the tree-lined fairway is accentuated by a left-to-right slope which can see the ball kick to the right. The approach shot is to a small green with a deep bunker to the right.

18th - 555 yards Par

A finishing hole which offers the potential for eagles and double-bogeys: a stream runs from tee-to-green down the left-handside while a cluster of four bunkers are strategically positioned in the landing area down the left. Trees are in play down the right. The green is protected by five bunkers and also features a sharp run-off through the back.

In 3693 Par 36

Total 7087 yards Par 70