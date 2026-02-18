Sport

Sinn Féin TD to ‘resist’ removal as Drogheda United chair after call for Ireland to boycott Israel fixtures

Joanna Byrne said the Republic of Ireland should not fulfil the Nations League fixtures against Israel later this year

Drogheda United is owned by the US-based Trivela Group. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Wed Feb 18 2026 - 18:161 MIN READ

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Joanna Byrne says she will resist efforts to remove her as co-chairperson of the Drogheda United’s board.

The move comes after Byrne called for the FAI to boycott the Nations Leagues fixtures against Israel later this year.

“On Monday morning, I was informed by the board of directors of Drogheda United FC that my role as chairperson of the club was no longer tenable with an expectation that I would resign, something I have told them that I intend to resist,” Byrne said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“This unwarranted action was taken after my public statement last week that Ireland should not play Israel in the Nations League while a genocide against the Palestinian people continues.

“I stand over those comments.”

Since 2023, Drogheda is owned by The Trivela Group, an Alabama-registered family office formed by Ben Boycott and Ken Polk which holds €11 billion in capital.

Boycott is co-chair of Drogheda and CEO of the multi-club model that includes English club Walsall, Trivela FC in Togo and Danish club Silkeborg IF.

Drogheda United have been contacted for a response to Byrne’s statement.

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent