Dustin Johnson retakes world No1 spot with win in Memphis

Dustin Johnson has regained the world number one spot by winning the St Jude Classic in Memphis.

The 33-year-old climbed back to the top of the world rankings for the first time since May 13, courtesy of his tournament-winning 19 under par score.

Ireland’s Séamus Power could only manage a tied-12th place finish after he had led through the opening round at TPC Southwind. The Waterford native finished with a level par round of 70 for a total of six under while Shane Lowry carded the same score on the final day to finish tied-30th at three under. Pádraig Harrington’s final round of 71 left him well back at two over par in a tie for 56th.

Johnson’s second tournament win of the season tees up the American nicely for the US Open, which starts on June 14th.

He won the 2016 edition of the US Open at Oakmont in 2016, and will carry extra momentum into this year’s major at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

Johnson entered the final day in a share of the lead with Andrew Putnam but was quickly handed the initiative when his fellow American made a double-bogey on the first.

He maintained his two-shot lead at the turn and then made birdies on the 13th and 16th before spectacularly holing out from 171 yards on the par-four last for an eagle and a six-shot victory.

JB Holmes finished third at nine under, a shot clear of 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink and Richy Werenski.

Collated final scores FedEx St Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America (USA unless stated, Irish in bold, par 70):

261 Dustin Johnson 67 63 65 66

267 Andrew Putnam 67 64 64 72

271 J.B. Holmes 69 67 68 67

272 Richy Werenski 68 67 66 71, Stewart Cink 68 68 64 72

273 Trey Mullinax 69 69 65 70, Chris Kirk 66 72 66 69, Retief Goosen (Rsa) 67 72 68 66, Austin Cook 69 70 69 65, Brandt Snedeker 71 62 70 70, Chez Reavie 67 67 68 71

274 Phil Mickelson 66 70 73 65, Wesley Bryan 66 66 69 73, Brian Gay 69 70 67 68, Troy Merritt 66 69 72 67, Seamus Power (Irl) 65 69 70 70, Stuart Appleby (Aus) 66 70 69 69

275 Steve Stricker 66 70 68 71, JT Poston 70 68 68 69, Denny McCarthy 68 67 69 71, Robert Garrigus 69 71 66 69, Vaughn Taylor 71 68 68 68, Ryan Blaum 67 64 74 70, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tpe) 67 65 71 72, Michael Kim 66 71 67 71

276 Cameron Percy (Aus) 71 68 69 68, (a) Braden Thornberry 73 66 65 72, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 68 71 66 71, Charles Howell III 70 69 66 71

277 Brooks Koepka 66 69 69 73, Peter Malnati 72 68 68 69, Scott Stallings 67 70 67 73, Shane Lowry (Irl) 72 67 68 70, Cody Gribble 69 69 69 70, William McGirt 68 70 69 70, Nick Taylor (Can) 70 70 71 66

278 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 70 70 67 71, Tim Herron 71 69 73 65, Nate Lashley 69 71 66 72, Keith Mitchell 69 69 71 69, Tyler Duncan 69 69 70 70, Brandon Harkins 66 72 71 69

279 Scottie Scheffler (a) 71 68 68 72, Peter Uihlein 69 68 70 72

280 Chad Campbell 68 71 69 72, Ken Duke 72 66 67 75, James Hahn 70 70 71 69, John Peterson 68 69 74 69, Zac Blair 72 67 69 72, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 66 71 74 69

281 Matt Jones (Aus) 67 70 71 73, Harold Varner III 70 69 72 70, Ryan Palmer 68 70 70 73, Billy Horschel 70 70 67 74, Dominic Bozzelli 67 68 71 75

282 Luke List 69 68 73 72, Derek Fathauer 72 68 71 71, Zecheng Dou (Chn) 71 68 72 71, Parker McLachlin 70 70 68 74, Brice Garnett 71 68 70 73, Nicholas Lindheim 71 68 71 72, Padraig Harrington (Irl) 68 72 71 71

283 (a) Grant Hirschman 68 69 72 74, A J McInerney 70 69 69 75

284 Conrad Shindler 70 67 72 75

285 Kelly Kraft 72 68 74 71

286 Benjamin Silverman (Can) 70 69 72 75

287 Corey Conners (Can) 68 72 71 76

288 Casey Wittenberg 69 71 71 77

289 Grayson Murray 72 66 71 80, Jonathan Randolph 71 69 74 75

290 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 68 69 78 75