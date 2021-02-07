Jordan Spieth surges into Phoenix Open contention with 61

Jordan Spieth blasted a 10-under par 61 to grab a share of the lead after the third round of the Phoenix Open on Saturday.

The triple major winner, who has not won anywhere since his 2017 British Open triumph, charged up the leaderboard with four birdies on a flawless front nine.

The 27-year-old, whose world ranking has dropped to 92, then sizzled home in six-under 30 including three straight birdies from 15-17, the last two featuring monster putts of 37 and 29 feet.

He shared the lead at 18-under with fellow American Xander Schauffele, who took a one-shot lead into Saturday and carded a six-under 65, birdying four of his last six holes.

Another American, Scottie Scheffler, and South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-Hoon were three shots further back in third at 15-under, a stroke in advance of Justin Thomas and South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Rory McIlroy shot a one-under 70 to be tied for 36th place, 12 shots off the lead, and one behind Scotland’s Russell Knox, who took a 69.

Collated third round scores in the USPGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale (USA unless stated, Par 71)

195 Xander Schauffele 66 64 65, Jordan Spieth 67 67 61

198 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 66 66 66, Scottie Scheffler 67 65 66

199 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 69 67 63, Justin Thomas 70 65 64

200 James Hahn 67 67 66, Brooks Koepka 68 66 66 Steve Stricker 65 66 69

201 Keegan Bradley 66 65 70, J. T. Poston 68 66 67, Will Zalatoris 71 66 64,

202 Nate Lashley 64 69 69, Matthew NeSmith 63 71 68, Brendon Todd 68 69 65

203 Russell Henley 71 67 65, Patton Kizzire 69 65 69, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 67 67 69, Andrew Putnam 67 69 67, Jon Rahm (Spa) 68 69 66, Scott Stallings 67 70 66, Harold Varner III 68 68 67

204 Kevin Streelman 68 67 69, Cameron Tringale 71 64 69

205 Sam Burns 64 68 73, Corey Conners (Can) 69 68 68, Billy Horschel 66 68 71,

206 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 69 70 67, Max Homa 69 69 68, Matt Jones (Aus) 68 69 69, Russell Knox (Sco) 68 69 69, Grayson Murray 70 68 68, Nick Hardy 68 67 71, Wyndham Clark 72 67 67, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 68 71 67

207 Mark Hubbard 63 73 71, Sung Jae Im (Kor) 72 67 68, Zach Johnson 68 70 69, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 71 66 70, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 68 71 68, Luke List 72 67 68, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 71 67 69, Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 70 67 70, Webb Simpson 73 65 69, Brendan Steele 70 67 70, Bo Van Pelt 69 67 71

208 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 69 69 70, Ted Potter Jr. 66 71 71, Robby Shelton 72 66 70, Kyle Stanley 71 67 70, Bubba Watson 71 68 69, Matthew Wolff 68 71 69, Brian Harman 71 68 69

209 Lucas Glover 72 63 74, Bo Hoag 67 71 71, Matt Kuchar 69 67 73, Ryan Palmer 70 68 71, Davis Riley 72 66 71, Sam Ryder 70 67 72, Richy Werenski 69 69 71

210 Stewart Cink 69 70 71, Adam Hadwin (Can) 67 70 73, Brian Stuard 70 68 72

212 Michael Kim 67 71 74, Aaron Wise 74 65 73, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 70 69 73