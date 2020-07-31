Cormac Sharvin trails by six at Hero Open

Cormac Sharvin was the only Irish player to survive the cut in the Hero Open at the Forest of Arden course and did so in some style with a superb, five under par 67, a round that offered a striking symmetry in some respects to his efforts on Thursday. The 27-year-old produced an almost identical back nine with an eagle on the 12th and birdies on 15 and 17 both days.

The Down native had three birdies in the first seven holes and, despite dropping shots on the eighth and 11th, played the last seven holes in four under to finish in a tie for 11th place. He trails the joint leaders Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spain) and Sam Horsfield (England) by six shots.

Paul Dunne managed six birdies in his two under par round of 70 but was left to rue three dropped shots, a bogey on 13 and a double bogey on the 14th, that undermined some excellent golf. He would finish a couple of shots outside the cut mark on level par, as did Gavin Moynihan (71).

Jonathan Caldwell, who was tied eighth at the British Masters last week, struggled to a 74, four bogeys in five holes on the front nine and a double bogey on the 13th put paid to his weekend ambitions.

Collated second round scores & totals in the European Tour Hero Open, Marriott Forest of Arden Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham (British unless stated, par 72):

131 Sam Horsfield 68 63, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spa) 62 69

134 Thomas Detry (Bel) 67 67

135 Alexander Bjork (Swe) 68 67, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 68 67

136 Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 69 67, Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa) 64 72, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 67 69, Oliver Farr 65 71, Alexander Levy (Fra) 67 69

137 Wil Besseling (Ned) 67 70, Cormac Sharvin (NIrl) 70 67, Richie Ramsay 69 68, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 68 69, Callum Shinkwin 68 69, Grant Forrest 69 68, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 66 71

138 Sihwan Kim (Kor) 67 71, Richard Bland 70 68, Joel Stalter (Fra) 67 71, Ashley Chesters 66 72, Chris Paisley 70 68, Carlos Pigem (Spa) 69 69, Jason Scrivener (Aus) 69 69, Joel Sjoholm (Swe) 70 68

139 Julien Guerrier (Fra) 68 71, Rikard Karlberg (Swe) 68 71, Steven Tiley 72 67, Aaron Rai 71 68, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 64 75, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 68 71, Laurie Canter 67 72, Ricardo Santos (Por) 70 69, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 69 70

140 Marcus Armitage 72 68, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 71 69, Rhys Enoch 68 72, Renato Paratore (Ita) 70 70, Robert Rock 71 69, Andy Sullivan 70 70, Darius Van Driel (Ned) 69 71, Jamie Donaldson 72 68, Dave Coupland 68 72, Louis De Jager (Rsa) 74 66, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 73 67

141 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 70 71, Ross Fisher 70 71, Clement Sordet (Fra) 69 72, Richard McEvoy 69 72, Romain Langasque (Fra) 69 72, Matthew Southgate 67 74, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa) 73 68, Lee Slattery 70 71, Ben Stow 70 71, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 70 71, Dale Whitnell 69 72, Johannes Veerman (USA) 75 66, John Catlin (USA) 71 70

142 Ben Evans 72 70, Steven Brown 71 71, Michael Campbell (Nzl) 71 71, Niklas Lemke (Swe) 70 72, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 70 72, Garrick Porteous 70 72, David Horsey 71 71, Benjamin Poke (Den) 72 70, Scott Jamieson 71 71, Maverick Antcliff (Aus) 72 70, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 71 71, Connor Syme 67 75, Sean Crocker (USA) 67 75

The following players missed the cut:

143 David Drysdale 73 70, Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 74 69, Justin Walters (Rsa) 66 77, Jack Senior 71 72, Matthew Baldwin 73 70, Lars Van Meijel (Ned) 71 72, Scott Vincent (Zim) 71 72

144 Lorenzo Scalise (Ita) 70 74, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 73 71, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (Fra) 76 68, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 73 71, Robin Roussel (Fra) 67 77, Gavin Moynihan (Irl) 73 71, Max Schmitt (Ger) 72 72, Paul Dunne (Irl) 74 70, Alejandro Canizares (Spa) 75 69, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 75 69, Ross McGowan 71 73

145 Paul Hendriksen 70 75, Justin Harding (Rsa) 70 75, Joost Luiten (Ned) 71 74, David Howell 73 72, Oliver Fisher 72 73, Alvaro Quiros (Spa) 74 71, Julian Suri (USA) 72 73, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 70 75

146 Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 73 73, Daan Huizing (Ned) 73 73, Marco Penge 69 77, Adrien Saddier (Fra) 74 72, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 75 71, Jake McLeod (Aus) 74 72, Aaron Cockerill (Can) 74 72, Ewan Ferguson 68 78, Min Woo Lee (Aus) 73 73

147 Marc Warren 74 73, Adrian Meronk (Pol) 75 72, Oliver Wilson 71 76, Pedro Figueiredo (Por) 73 74, Bryce Easton (Rsa) 75 72, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) 80 67, Jonathan Caldwell (NIrl) 71 76

148 David Law 76 72, Liam Johnston 75 73, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 70 78, Jordan Smith 70 78, Emilio Cuartero Blanco (Spa) 73 75

149 Matthew Jordan 74 75, James Morrison 77 72

150 Jeff Winther (Den) 76 74, Nacho Elvira (Spa) 77 73, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 79 71

151 Calum Hill 72 79

152 Scott Hend (Aus) 73 79, Brandon Stone (Rsa) 73 79, Graeme Storm 79 73

156 Zander Lombard (Rsa) 73 83

158 Andrea Pavan (Ita) 76 82