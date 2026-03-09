France forward Oscar Jegou cited for alleged eye-gouging incident against Scotland

France forward Oscar Jegou has been ‌cited for an alleged eye-gouging incident in the Six Nations defeat ‌by Scotland at the weekend and faces a disciplinary hearing on ​Tuesday.

The flanker appeared to make contact with Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman’s eyes in a maul just before Scotland’s sixth try in the ​59th minute of their 50-40 home victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.

It ⁠was not seen by any of the match ‌officials ‌at ​the time, but footage of the incident provoked plenty of post-match debate, and the ⁠22-year-old has since ​been cited for an act ​of “foul play”.

“A procedure should be initiated to deal with ‌this matter, but it ​should have been reviewed during the match, as the ⁠actions are quite clear,” ⁠former ​referee Nigel Owens told the BBC. “Frankly, it doesn’t bode well. From what we can see in this footage, this player [Jegou] is going to be in trouble.”

World Rugby regulations say “intentional contact with an eye or eyes” is punishable by a suspension ‌of anything from ⁠12 weeks to four years.

South African lock Eben Etzebeth was suspended for 12 weeks when he ‌was found guilty of eye-gouging during the Springboks’ match against Wales ​last November, the gesture having been ​judged intentional but with mitigating circumstances.