Rory McIlroy keeps his patience to make a move at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Slowly but surely Rory McIlroy made his move as a second round 68 for a midway total of four-under-par 140 lifted the Northern Irishman up the leader board at the $20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Country Club in Orlando to whet the appetite for a weekend charge.

The world number two moved with stealth, dropping only one shot – where an ill-considered shot from thick rough found the water on the eighth hole – to go with five birdies as he edged into the top-10 in pursuit of American Daniel Berger.

McIlroy had opened with a level par 72 on Thursday and got some early momentum with a birdie on the Par 5 fourth hole, hitting his approach from 242 yards to 28 feet and two-putting. However, the course got a shot back on the eighth where McIlroy pulled his drive into rough and, in an aggressive play, paid the price in finding the water. After a penalty drop, he did well to salvage a bogey in keeping a big number off the scorecard.

“I really felt like that kept any momentum that I had for the round going,” said McIlroy. “I played the last 10 holes really, really well. Overall, I’m really pleased. I played a very sort of controlled, patient round of golf, which you need to do around here. Yeah, a good day’s work.”

That bogey was to be McIlroy’s only blip as he came home in 32 strokes with four birdies – on the 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th – and made a fine par on the 18th after his tee shot drifted into the right rough. His recovery was as good as could be, finding the putting surface and two-putting from 70 feet.

On the 10th, McIlroy’s approach finished 10 feet from the flag and he rolled in the putt; he reached the Par 5 12th in two, two-putting for birdie; hit a wedge to nine feet on the 13th; and found the green on the Par 5 16th in two with an approach from a fairway bunker and two-putted for his fifth birdie of the round.

McIlroy’s scorecards from the first to second round showed a four-stroke improvement, leaving the likes of his double bogey six on the 13th behind him in the first round.

“I felt like I played (Thursday) okay as well. I made a couple of big numbers. I felt like the wind got very strong on us for a portion of the back nine yesterday, it definitely got a lot tougher. I wasn’t too displeased with how I played, I just didn’t hold it together and score the way I wanted to coming down the last few holes, but I felt like my game’s in pretty good shape the last couple days,” said McIlroy.

With the course expected to firm-up even further over the weekend, he said patience will be a key proponent for those eyeing the prize.

As he put it: “It’s going to be really difficult. It’s difficult even if you hit the ball in the fairway, with this little bit of breeze, with the firm greens. I mean, it’s hard to get the ball close. You’re hitting good iron shots to 25, 30 feet all the time, and then you’re not going to make a lot of those. So really you have to make the bulk of your score on the Par 5s and just stay really patient for the rest of the way.”