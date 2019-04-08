Corey Conners claims first PGA Tour win at Texas Open

Canadian Corey Conners secured his first PGA Tour win with a final round of 66 lifting the 27-year-old to a two-shot win.

Si Woo Kim had held the lead after the first three rounds at the Valero Texas Open, and Conners had a steady start to his final round.

Birdies on the first, and the third, fourth and fifth were cancelled out by bogeys on the next four holes as he reached the turn at a par 36.

But he picked up six shots on the back nine, including a 34-foot putt on the 12th to take the title with a 20-under 268.

Charley Hoffman came in second after carding a 67, followed by Ryan Moore who hit a final day 64 to finish on 18 and 17 under respectively.

Kim tumbled three places down the pack after a round of 72 which included a double-bogey on the par-three third, tying with American Brian Stuard.

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell went round in 66 to move up 17 places to tied for seventh, Jordan Spieth fell 14 places to tied 30th after a round of 72, and Scot Martin Laird was six-under for the tournament which was good enough for a share of 36th place.

Final round scores and totals; Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (USA unless stated, par 72):

268 Corey Conners (Can) 69 67 66 66

270 Charley Hoffman (USA) 71 68 64 67

271 Ryan Moore (USA) 68 70 69 64

273 Brian Stuard (USA) 67 70 70 66, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 66 66 69 72

274 Kevin Streelman (USA) 72 69 69 64

276 Danny Lee (Nzl) 68 72 66 70, Adam Schenk (USA) 70 66 70 70, Scott Brown (USA) 71 67 67 71, Jason Kokrak (USA) 70 73 65 68, Graeme McDowell (Irl) 69 69 72 66, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 69 68 73 66, Matt Kuchar (USA) 69 71 67 69

277 Lucas Glover (USA) 72 70 66 69, Zack Fischer (USA) 71 69 71 66, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 69 67 69 72

278 Hank Lebioda (USA) 68 70 70 70, Rickie Fowler (USA) 68 68 73 69, Cameron Tringale (USA) 69 74 68 67

279 Wyndham Clark (USA) 69 73 70 67, Scottie Scheffler (a) (USA) 71 68 70 70, Sungjae Im (Kor) 73 69 68 69

280 Peter Malnati (USA) 71 68 70 71, Scott Stallings (USA) 68 69 73 70, Harold Varner III (USA) 70 66 73 71, Jim Furyk (USA) 70 72 68 70, Sam Burns (USA) 72 69 73 66, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (Mex) 71 70 68 71, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 73 67 70 70

281 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 71 70 69 71, Matt Jones (Aus) 69 68 74 70, Jimmy Walker (USA) 70 69 69 73, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 67 71 67 76, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 72 70 69 70, Jordan Spieth (USA) 68 68 73 72

282 Kristoffer Ventura (Nor) 71 72 70 69, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 69 68 72 73, Andrew Putnam (USA) 72 70 68 72, Ollie Schniederjans (USA) 70 71 69 72, Beau Hossler (USA) 69 70 71 72, Martin Laird (Sco) 74 68 68 72

283 Sam Ryder (USA) 73 66 73 71, Sung Kang (Kor) 70 73 71 69, Adam Svensson (Can) 73 69 71 70, Sam Saunders (USA) 72 71 71 69, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 72 71 70 70, Brendan Steele (USA) 70 72 67 74, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 67 72 71 73, Max Homa (USA) 68 74 68 73, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 70 71 69 73, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 71 72 69 71

284 Haotong Li (Chn) 70 70 73 71, Kyle Stanley (USA) 70 70 74 70, Russell Henley (USA) 71 72 70 71, Kyle Jones (USA) 76 67 71 70, Nick Taylor (Can) 69 72 71 72

285 Roberto Diaz (Mex) 68 71 75 71, Ernie Els (Rsa) 71 69 74 71, Ryan Armour (USA) 69 71 75 70, Josh Teater (USA) 69 68 75 73

286 Tony Finau (USA) 72 71 70 73, Richy Werenski (USA) 72 71 69 74

287 Jim Knous (USA) 70 67 74 76, Joost Luiten (Ned) 72 69 70 76, Robert Streb (USA) 72 70 73 72

288 Martin Trainer (USA) 73 70 72 73

289 JT Poston (USA) 67 74 74 74, Morgan Hoffmann (USA) 68 75 72 74

290 Joel Dahmen (USA) 70 73 67 80, Kyung Ju Choi (Kor) 73 69 72 76