Purcell takes route 66 and the lead out West

Dubliner races home in 30 to lead by one stroke from Max Kennedy at the West of Ireland Championship in Sligo

Brian Keogh

Conor Purcell: “once I was in position off the tee I could get it on the green and give myself chances.” Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Conor Purcell: “once I was in position off the tee I could get it on the green and give myself chances.” Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell showed why he is ranked 26th in the world when he fired a five-under 66 and took a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Radisson Blu-sponsored West of Ireland Championship in Co Sligo.

Winner of the Australian Amateur Championship in December, the 21-year-old Dubliner raced home in 30 to lead the first strokeplay staging of the “West” by one stroke from 17-year-old boys’ international Max Kennedy from Royal Dublin.

Defending champion Robert Brazill birdied the last three holes as he posted a three-under 68 to share third place with Castleknock’s Paul Coughlan, who holed a seven-iron for an eagle two at the tough seventh.

“It’s a good start,” said Purcell, who turned in level par following birdies at the second and fifth – with bogeys at the sixth and eighth – on a day when just nine players in the 132-strong field broke par in a one-club wind that blew from the northeast.

“I putted very well today, and I was very comfortable with my irons and didn’t hit too many bad tee shots. So once I was in position off the tee I could get it on the green and give myself chances.

“I finished off nicely and shot five-under on the back nine, which was good. I couldn’t really have asked for anything better.”

With most of the back nine playing downwind on a day of sunshine and sleet showers, Purcell took advantage when the weather abated, hitting a nine-iron to 25ft at the 11th to dip into the red before two-putting the par-five 12th from 30ft.

Eight iron

He then rolled in a 30-footer for a two at the 13th, hit an eight iron to 15ft at the downwind 16th to set up another birdie two, before slotting home a five-footer at the last.

Kennedy made seven birdies in his 67, with dropped shots at the fourth, seventh and 10th cancelled out by birdies at the first, second, third, fifth, 11th, 12th and 15th.

“I putted very well, and hit a lot of shots close,” said the Dubliner, who made par putts from 10ft and 5ft on the last two greens.

Brazill was level par with three holes to go, but after making a six-footer at the 16th, he carried his drive 312 yards over the hill at the 17th and hit a 138-yard wedge to 12ft, before knocking in an eight-footer at the last.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.