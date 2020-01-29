Brooks Koepka added to field for JP McManus Pro-Am
World number one will join a host of other Major winners at Adare Manor in July
Brooks Koepka will play the JP McManus Pro-Am in July. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
World number one Brooks Koepka will tee it up at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor this July alongside a host of other top players.
Four-time Major winner Koepka is the latest name to be added to a list which already includes Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Pádraig Harrington and many more.
In total eight of the world’s top 10 players have confirmed that they will play the two-day event on July 6th and 7th with a total of 40 Major titles between those in the field.
The event was first held in 1990 and this year’s marks the first since Adare Manor reopened in 2017 and was subsequently confirmed last year as the host for the 2026 Ryder Cup.
All tickets for the event sold out last year.
JP McManus Pro-Am field
Tiger Woods
Brooks Koepka
Rory McIlroy
Dustin Johnson
Phil Mickelson
Justin Rose
Jon Rahm
Shane Lowry
Sergio Garcia
Xander Schauffele
Tommy Fleetwood
Adam Scott
Tony Finau
Henrik Stenson
Matt Kuchar
Paul Casey
Pádraig Harrington
Graeme McDowell
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tyrrell Hatton
Luke Donald
Paul McGinley
Rafa Cabrera-Bello
David Duval
Mark Wahlberg
Niall Horan
Hugh Grant
Jamie Dornan
Wladimir Klitschko