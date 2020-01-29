Brooks Koepka added to field for JP McManus Pro-Am

World number one will join a host of other Major winners at Adare Manor in July

Brooks Koepka will play the JP McManus Pro-Am in July. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

World number one Brooks Koepka will tee it up at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor this July alongside a host of other top players.

Four-time Major winner Koepka is the latest name to be added to a list which already includes Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Pádraig Harrington and many more.

In total eight of the world’s top 10 players have confirmed that they will play the two-day event on July 6th and 7th with a total of 40 Major titles between those in the field.

The event was first held in 1990 and this year’s marks the first since Adare Manor reopened in 2017 and was subsequently confirmed last year as the host for the 2026 Ryder Cup.

All tickets for the event sold out last year.

JP McManus Pro-Am field

Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson

Phil Mickelson

Justin Rose

Jon Rahm

Shane Lowry

Sergio Garcia

Xander Schauffele

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Scott

Tony Finau

Henrik Stenson

Matt Kuchar

Paul Casey

Pádraig Harrington

Graeme McDowell

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton

Luke Donald

Paul McGinley

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

David Duval

Mark Wahlberg

Niall Horan

Hugh Grant

Jamie Dornan

Wladimir Klitschko

