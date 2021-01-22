Brandon Nagy reels off 10 birdies to lead at American Express

Brandon Nagy dropped a shot at his opening hole of The American Express but recovered to make 10 birdies and take the lead after day one in La Quinta.

Playing the Nicklaus course, the American strung together three birdies three times over the course of his round and took the solo lead with a round of 64 when he holed a birdie putt at the 18th.

His score of eight under is one better than Byeong Hun An who recorded a 65 on the same course, while three players are tied for third a shot further back.

Among them is Scotland’s Martin Laird who found the green with his third shot on the par-4 18th but ended up carding a five to finish with a 66.

Kevin Na, who took the Sony Open in Hawaii, sits 143rd after a poor round of three over, Scotland’s Russell Knox is tied for 39th on three under, while Harry Hall is the best of the English contingent having carded a two-under round of 70, for a share of 61st.

Collated first round scores & Totals in the USPGA Tour The American Express, Stadium Course, La Quinta, California United States of America (USA unless stated, par 72):

64 Brandon Hagy,

65 Byeong-Hun An (Kor),

66 Max Homa, Svn-Woo Kim (Kor), Martin Laird (Sco),

67 Tyler Duncan, Doug Ghim, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Noren (Swe), Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Michael Thompson, Ben Martin,

68 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Austin Cook, Cameron Davis (Aus), Tony Finau, James Hahn, Brian Harman, David Hearn (Can), Mark Hubbard, John Huh, Sung-Jae Imn (Kor), Chris Kirk, Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Adam Long, Jamie Lovemark, Patrick Reed, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Adam Schenk, Brendan Steele, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor (Can), Josh Teater, Cameron Tringale, Kristoffer Ventura (Nor),

69 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Patrick Cantlay, Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox (Sco), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Hank Lebioda, Luke List, Tyler McCumber, Troy Merritt, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Grayson Murray, Rob Oppenheim, Patrick Rodgers, Roger Sloan (Can), Camilo Villegas (Col), Jimmy Walker, Richy Werenski, Vincent Whaley,

70 Mark Anderson, Ryan Armour, Sebastian Cappelen (Den), Wyndham Clark, Brice Garnett, Rhein Gibson (Aus), Fabian Gomez (Arg), Bill Haas, Harry Hall (Eng), Kramer Hickok, Charley Hoffman, Matt Jones (Aus), Kelly Kraft, Andrew Landry, Nelson Ledesma (Arg), Danny Lee (Nzl), Ryan Moore, Chengtsung Pan (Tai), Pat Perez, Scott Piercy, J. T. Poston, Doc Redman, Scottie Scheffler, J. J. Spaun, Kyle Stanley, Martin Trainer, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Tim Wilkinson (Nzl), Gary Woodland, Xinjun Zhang (Chn),

71 Bronson Burgoon, Michael Gligic (Can), Lucas Glover, Bo Hoag, Tom Hoge, Henrik Norlander (Swe), Sean O’Hair, Chez Reavie, Hudson Swafford, Ben Taylor (Eng), Aaron Wise, Matthew Wolff,

72 John Augenstein, Akshay Bhatia, Scott Brown, Paul Casey (Eng), Luke Donald (Eng), Will Gordon, Adam Hadwin (Can), Russell Henley, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Ted Potter Jr., Chase Seiffert, Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka (Aut), Kevin Tway, Michael Gellerman,

73 Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Scott Harrington, Jim Herman, Beau Hossler, Steve Jones, Nate Lashley, Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Percy (Aus), Brandt Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor,

74 Michael Block, Jason Dufner, Brian Gay, Talor Gooch, Phil Mickelson, Seung-Yul Noh (Kor), Robby Shelton, Scott Stallings, Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Rafael Campos (Pur),

75 Kevin Na, Steve Stricker, Bo Van Pelt,

76 Hunter Mahan,

77 Chris Baker, Sam Burns, Cameron Champ, Chesson Hadley, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor),

78 Michael Kim, Matthew NeSmith,

79 Joseph Bramlett,

81 John Senden (Aus),

84 Matthew Every