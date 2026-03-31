Tiger Woods says looking at his phone led to Florida rollover crash

Tiger Woods is driven from the Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty

Tiger Woods told authorities he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station before his rollover crash last week in Florida, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The 50-year-old golf star was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday afternoon after his Land Rover clipped a truck and rolled on to its side near his home on Jupiter Island.

According to the affidavit, Woods told Martin County sheriff’s investigators that he did not notice the vehicle in front of him had slowed down before the crash.

The affidavit states that Woods attempted to pass the vehicle by crossing over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic before striking it with the front right side of his SUV, causing him to lose control and flip on to the driver’s side.

Deputies said Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was unable to exit from the driver’s side due to the rollover, instead climbing out through the front passenger side. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Jeremy Bullard, reported no injuries. The report caused roughly $5,000 (€4,341) in damage to the trailer.

According to the affidavit, a deputy at the scene observed “several signs of impairment” while speaking with Woods, including profuse sweating and sluggish movement. Another officer noted that Woods’s eyes appeared “bloodshot and glassy” and that his speech and movements were “lethargic and slow”.

Woods told investigators he had not consumed alcohol, but said he had taken “a few” prescription medications earlier in the day, including Vicodin, as well as medication for blood pressure and cholesterol.

Officers conducted a series of field sobriety exercises, during which Woods showed multiple signs of impairment, according to the report. Deputies said he had difficulty maintaining balance, failed to follow instructions and struggled with co-ordination tasks.

Based on those observations, an officer determined that Woods was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle and placed him under arrest at 3.12pm.

A search following his arrest uncovered two pills in Woods’s pocket that were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid, according to the affidavit.

Woods later submitted to a breath test, which showed no alcohol in his system, but he refused to provide a urine sample to test for drugs. Authorities said he was charged with refusal to submit to testing in addition to DUI with property damage.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Martin County jail, where he declined medical treatment and was held for the mandatory eight hours under Florida law before he could post $1,150 (€998) bail.

Woods is scheduled to appear for arraignment on April 23rd at 8.30am in Martin County court. – Guardian