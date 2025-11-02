Tom McKibbin wins Hong Kong Open to earn exemptions into next year’s Masters and Open

Tom McKibbin’s runaway win in the Link Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour also brought significant benefits in earning the 22-year-old Belfast man exemptions into next year’s US Masters tournament and the 154th Open Championship.

A final round 63 for a record low 72-holes total of 27-under-par 253 gave McKibbin a seven strokes winning margin over runner-up Peter Uihlein of the United States.

McKibbin – who made the move to LIV golf earlier this year, when he joined Jon Rahm’s Legions XII team on the Saudi-backed circuit – secured a pay-day of $360,000 for his success, his second professional career win adding to his 2023 European Open win on the DP World Tour.

In a new eligibility criteria, instigated by Augusta National who run the Masters, the winner of the Hong Kong Open earned an exemption into next year’s tournament where Rory McIlroy – who completed the Grand Slam there in April – will be the defending champion.

McKibbin’s opening round course record 60 on Thursday propelled him to the top of the leaderboard and a fine final round 63 ensured his wire-to-wire success also earned him a maiden appearance in the Masters at Augusta and a third Open appearance for next year’s championship at Royal Birkdale.

The Ulsterman will aim to take momentum on to this coming week’s Abu Dhabi Championship on the DP World Tour and the following week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McKibbin’s victory also moved him back inside the world’s top-100 on the official world rankings to a career best 86th.