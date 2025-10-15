Ryder Cup triumph being remembered for the wrong reasons, says Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is eager to shift discussion of last month’s Ryder Cup from the dominant theme of unruly spectators to the “incredible” strength of Europe’s display.

Luke Donald and his European team secured back-to-back Ryder Cup wins after reaching what ultimately proved an unassailable position within two of the event’s three days.

The reference point for Bethpage Black, though, has been appalling fan conduct; including significantly towards McIlroy. The Masters champion’s wife was hit by a beer thrown from the galleries at one point, with McIlroy himself subjected to abuse throughout.

McIlroy’s return to the competitive fold, this week at the India Championship, has seen him try to change the topic of conversation. “I’ve been following the narrative coming out of the Ryder Cup just like everyone else,” said the Northern Irishman. “Unfortunately, I think it takes away from what we focused on, which was what an incredible performance it was by the European team.

“As I’m playing my matches, I’m focused on trying to win my point. You see that the other guys are winning their matches or they are doing well but you don’t realise how well they are playing.

How are Leinster and Munster stacking up ahead of their first meeting of the season? Listen | 50:09

“So just over the last two weeks, being able to watch the highlights and just see, especially those first two days, in the foursomes and the fourballs how good the European team were. The Americans would hit it close, we hit it closer. The Americans hole a putt and we hole a putt on top. It happened every single time.

“The unfortunate thing is people aren’t remembering that and they are remembering the week for the wrong reason. I would like to shift the narrative and focus on how good the European team were and how proud I was to be part of that team to win an away Ryder Cup.”

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrate after Europe's Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

In the immediate aftermath of Europe’s win, McIlroy insisted golf should be proud to seek high standards from competitors and spectators. Some believe this presents the sport with a dilemma as it looks to engage youngsters.

“You don’t want your sport to be unwelcoming to newcomers,” McIlroy added. “I absolutely get that. But you also don’t want newcomers coming into the game and ruining centuries of traditions and values of what this game represents or what it upholds. I think there has to be a balance.

“I certainly think that golf can grow but it can grow in a way where the people that are coming into the game still respect and acknowledge that this is a little bit different than maybe other sports. I say it in America all the time, golf doesn’t need to be the NFL. It doesn’t need to be these other sports. Golf is golf, and that’s fine.

“I’d love more people to watch golf. That would be amazing. But I would be more interested in getting more people to play the game, and I think when people play the game, then they learn and they can acknowledge what golf is, what it represents, and the sort of etiquette and the values that you need to adhere to when you play the game.”

McIlroy has European team-mates Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland for company on his maiden visit to India. Donald is also in the field, with the Englishman yet to decide whether he wants to captain Europe for what would be a third time, at Adare Manor in 2027.

“I think what Luke Donald has done the last two Ryder Cups has revolutionised the captaincy within Europe,” said McIlroy. “The effort and the dedication that Luke Donald has put into the last four years, it’s been absolutely amazing.” – Guardian