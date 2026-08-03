Leona Maguire selected as wildcard pick for Solheim Cup

Leona Maguire has been selected as a wildcard pick for Europe’s team for the Solheim Cup in the Netherlands.

It will be the Irish golfer’s fourth consecutive appearance in the team event against the US after captain Anna Nordqvist announced her as her first pick at Bernardus Golf in North Brabant.

The Irish woman has struggled for form this season, but her outstanding record of 7-2-1 in previous Solheim Cups was a key factor in her selection.

“Really excited, it’s a very strong European team, it’s a really great event and such a fun week. I’m fortunate to have been part of three of them already, hopefully this one is just as much fun as all of the rest of them,” Maguire said.

“I love matchplay and team golf, and we don’t get to do it that often. It’s almost like being back to being kids, it’s not about money, it’s just for pride. The atmosphere is incredible.”

Nordqvist said: “After Inverness, we’ve been calling her MVP. I think Leona is a lot like me, but I think the Solheim Cup brings out the best in both of us, just seeing her passion, I can’t wait to see her tee up.”

Maguire is joined by rookies Julia López Ramirez of Spain, France’s Nastasia Nadaud and England’s Mimi Rhodes as wildcard picks.

Already qualified for the team were England’s Charley Hull, Germany’s Esther Henseleit, England’s Lottie Woad, Swedish duo Maja Stark and Linn Grant, France’s Céline Boutier, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

More to follow...