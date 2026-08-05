Bob MacIntyre and Patrick Reed strengthen field for Irish Open at Doonbeg

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 18: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland and caddie Michael Burrow prepare to play his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryder Cup stars Patrick Reed, Bob MacIntyre, Francesco Molinari, and Sepp Straka have added to the field for the Amgen Irish Open, with the quartet to tee up at Trump International Doonbeg from September 10th to 13th.

They will join a field that includes defending champion Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Danish brothers Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard. Irish golf will be represented by defending champion Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and others.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, arrives in Ireland with significant momentum, leading the Race to Dubai Rankings after recording two victories, a runner-up finish and a further two top-10 results during an impressive 2026 season.

The American is a three-time Ryder Cup player and returns to the Irish Open having made his tournament debut at The K Club in 2025.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to the Amgen Irish Open and playing at Doonbeg for the first time. Ireland has such a rich golfing history and the fans always create an incredible atmosphere,” Reed said.

MacIntyre, the world number 17, was a key member of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup teams in Rome in 2023 and New York in 2025, and the Scotsman has established himself among the leading names in the game.

“The Amgen Irish Open is always a special tournament and I’m delighted to be returning. The support from the Irish fans is among the best we experience anywhere in the world, and I’m looking forward to competing on the West Coast and hopefully giving them plenty to cheer about,” MacIntyre said.

With weekend tickets now sold out for the Irish Open, fans can still experience Ireland’s national open with general admission tickets available for the Wednesday Pro-Am and rounds one and two on Thursday and Friday.

US president Donald Trump, who owns the course in Co Clare, is expected to make an appearance at the weekend.