Perfect pairings key if Europe are to retain Ryder Cup

Mind games were at play to some extent around the course recommended only for highly-skilled golfers. As Team Europe navigated its way through the expansive and expensive piece of Long Island real estate, there was a chopping and changing of groups which, perhaps, contrived to make it look as if there were doubt yet as to who exactly would be paired with who.

Such are the manifestations of the phoney war escapades which make up the practice days, with the statistical data complied over the past number of years – and most especially this season – at play behind the scenes in determining the pairings, as Europe seek to retain the Ryder Cup and win on US soil for the first time since 2012.

If Europe are to win, then the role played by Rory McIlroy will be the making or breaking of their bid to go back-to-back.

McIlroy’s Ryder Cup history has seen him play on five winning and two losing teams. His individual record, though, doesn’t quite match such heights. In 33 individual matches, he has 16 wins, 13 losses and four halved matches, equating to winning 54½ per cent of the points available.

But there was a clear change in McIlroy’s leadership role at Marco Simone, where he played in all five sessions and winning four of his matches. That gave him an 80 per cent win percentage, compared to just 25 per cent when part of the 2021 losing team at Whistling Straits where the Northern Irishman lost three matches and won just one, departing in tears of disappointment.

Come Rome, McIlroy was the strong man, the leader, forming a magnificent partnership with Tommy Fleetwood in the foursomes (winning two from two) and also teaming up with Matt Fitzpatrick in the fourballs (one win, one loss).

In all, McIlroy has had nine different partners in the Ryder Cup since making his debut in the event at Celtic Manor in 2010 – Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Thorbjorn Olesen, Andy Sullivan, Fleetwood and Fitzpatrick – and could well add to that number this week.

Justin Rose during a practice round on Wednesday. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Although Fleetwood is seen as a certainty to partner McIlroy in the opening day’s foursomes, there is the potential for a new partner in the fourballs. Perhaps Justin Rose?

Fleetwood, though, would appear set to play foursomes with his partner-in-crime from Rome: “I think whoever gets to play with Rory this week, like what a privilege, what an amazing thing to be able to do, to stand next to him on the golf course and play alongside him. He’s one of, if not the, greatest players of our generation.

“I like the energy that I think he has, that he brings to your team, that he brings to the Ryder Cup. I think it’s amazing. If I’m one of them that gets a chance to play with him, I would love that opportunity. And whatever energy he decides to bring, I’ll be there to support him and be a good partner for him.”

Rose, for his part, has had seven different partners through his Ryder Cup years, the most notable pairings being with Henrik Stenson (six wins, two losses) and Ian Poulter (four wins, one loss), and he was unbeaten playing with Bob MacIntyre on the Scot’s debut in Rome two years ago (one win, one halved match).

As for what makes players tick, Rose remarked: “I think what makes a great pairing is just the fact of having that mutual respect, ultimately, and the ability to not feel like you have to say ‘sorry’ to your partner; having enough of a comfort level where if things go wrong there’s not that moment where heads go down and you feel like you’re letting one another down. That’s kind of like the line you can’t cross.”

The pairings question will be answered by Luke Donald. The stats men have offered the info, now it’s up to the captain to work out the vibes, the energy and the compatibility of temperaments that ultimately make players click.