Dates for the 2027 Ryder Cup in Adare Manor confirmed

The 2027 Ryder Cup will take place from September 17th to 19th at Adare Manor, it has been announced.

Build-up to the tournament will begin on Monday, September 13th, in an event that is hoped to make hundreds of millions for the Irish economy.

With a mid-September date selected, the 2027 Ryder Cup is a week earlier in the calendar than the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup and two weeks earlier than the last Ryder Cup in Italy, perhaps with the idea of having a greater chance of favourable weather in Limerick. The 2010 Ryder Cup in Celtic Manor began on October 1st and struggled with torrential rain and cool conditions.

Details of how to apply for tickets to the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will be announced in 2026, but you can register your interest already on the Ryder Cup website. It will be the 100th anniversary of the event, which first was played between the best golfers in the United States and Britain and Ireland, but since 1979 includes the best players in Europe.

“Rory McIlroy’s victory in the Masters last month to complete the career Grand Slam, combined with anticipation of July’s Open Championship, has already heightened the buzz around golf on the island of Ireland,” Guy Kinnings, chief executive of the European Tour Group, said.

“Hosting a Ryder Cup is a huge collective effort and our thanks therefore go to the Government of Ireland, to JP McManus and the team at Adare Manor and to Limerick City and County Council for their continued support over the next two-and-a-half years.”

The JP McManus-owned course was extensively renovated in 2017, designed by Tom Fazio, and has been a previous host of the Irish Open. Since 2005, it has been more notably the host of the JP McManus Pro-Am, which in 2022 saw the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler compete for charitable causes.

“The passion of Irish people for golf makes Ireland really stand out internationally as a golfing venue,” Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan said.

“For Ryder Cup week, the eyes of the sporting world will be on the beautiful village of Adare, and I am confident that the local community of Adare and the people of Limerick and Ireland generally, will ensure that this event is a wonderful success and that all who attend will want to return to visit Ireland again.”

The Ryder Cup was last held in Ireland in 2006 at the K Club in Straffan, and was estimated to be worth €143 million to the economy. Europe beat the US comfortably by a 18.5 to 9.5 margin.