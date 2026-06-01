Lauren Walsh cashes biggest cheque of her career with third-place finish on LPGA Tour

Lauren Walsh of Ireland plays her shot from the second tee during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh secured a career-best third place finish on the LPGA Tour with a best round of the week on the final day of the ShopRite LPGA event in New Jersey.

The Kildare woman shot a 67 for a seven-under-par total, finishing two shots behind French golfer Celine Boutier.

The 25-year-old had previously had a best finish of tied 61st on the LPGA Tour this season, but earned $133,344 for her efforts at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, which may lock up her LPGA Tour for next season. Walsh gained 105 places in the Race to CME Globe rankings, up to 53rd place.

It was also a positive day for two other Irish golfers as Leona Maguire showed a return to form with a tied-ninth finish after a 68 in her final round, five shots off the lead on four under, a boost ahead of the US Women’s Open at Riviera this week.

Stephanie Meadow also shot a round 68 to finish tied 21st, her best result in more than two years.

Meanwhile, in men’s amateur golf, Stuart Grehan ended a 41-year wait for a home winner when he secured the East of Ireland Men’s Amateur Open Championship at Co Louth.

Grehan secured his second East of Ireland crown, having first lifted the trophy as a member of his native Tullamore in 2015. Rounds of 70, 69, 67 and a final round 65 that included a spectacular hole-in-one saw him seal a six-shot victory at 17 under par, also setting a new championship scoring record in the process.