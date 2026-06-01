Golf

Lauren Walsh cashes biggest cheque of her career with third-place finish on LPGA Tour

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow also finish in the top 25 at the ShopRite LPGA

Lauren Walsh of Ireland plays her shot from the second tee during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty
Lauren Walsh of Ireland plays her shot from the second tee during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty
David Gorman
Mon Jun 01 2026 - 09:272 MIN READ

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh secured a career-best third place finish on the LPGA Tour with a best round of the week on the final day of the ShopRite LPGA event in New Jersey.

The Kildare woman shot a 67 for a seven-under-par total, finishing two shots behind French golfer Celine Boutier.

The 25-year-old had previously had a best finish of tied 61st on the LPGA Tour this season, but earned $133,344 for her efforts at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, which may lock up her LPGA Tour for next season. Walsh gained 105 places in the Race to CME Globe rankings, up to 53rd place.

It was also a positive day for two other Irish golfers as Leona Maguire showed a return to form with a tied-ninth finish after a 68 in her final round, five shots off the lead on four under, a boost ahead of the US Women’s Open at Riviera this week.

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Stephanie Meadow also shot a round 68 to finish tied 21st, her best result in more than two years.

Meanwhile, in men’s amateur golf, Stuart Grehan ended a 41-year wait for a home winner when he secured the East of Ireland Men’s Amateur Open Championship at Co Louth.

Grehan secured his second East of Ireland crown, having first lifted the trophy as a member of his native Tullamore in 2015. Rounds of 70, 69, 67 and a final round 65 that included a spectacular hole-in-one saw him seal a six-shot victory at 17 under par, also setting a new championship scoring record in the process.

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David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times