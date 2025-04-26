Rory McIlroy eagles final hole as Team McIlroy-Lowry make big move in New Orleans

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is congratulated by Shane Lowry of Ireland after his eagle. Photograph: Chris Graythen/Getty

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry made a big move in the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to give themselves a fighting chance of retaining the title they won last year.

Playing fourballs in the four-day team event, the Irish duo shot an impressive 11-under-par 61 to move up 14 places to tied second, a total of 22 under, two shots behind leaders Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin.

Their score gave them the lead in the clubhouse, although it was likely to be surpassed due to the low-scoring format, it put them in contention to defend their title in the final round.

McIlroy, making his return to the PGA Tour after winning the Masters and clinching the career Grand Slam two weeks ago, holed a 30-foot putt for eagle on the final hole. It was one of two eagles in their round, with Lowry eagling the par 5 seventh. McIlroy contributed five other birdies, with Lowry contributing three, their sole drop shot coming with fours at the par 3 17th.

Third round play was suspended for an hour and a half during the round at TPC Louisiana due to lightning in the area.