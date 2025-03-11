Tiger Woods undergoes surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

Tiger Woods had surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, after the 15-times Major winner said he suffered the injury while training and practising at home.

The injury marks the latest setback for Woods, who has kept a limited competitive schedule for years due to several injuries. He was targeting a comeback this year after undergoing surgery for nerve impingement on his lower back in September. Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since July.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practise at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods wrote on social media.

“This morning, Dr Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

Woods gave no timeline for his return, with little over four weeks to go before the opening round of the Masters.

Strucken said in a statement that he expected Woods to make a full recovery.

Woods pulled out of last month’s Genesis Invitational days after his mother’s death and later sat out a TGL match.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support,” said Woods.