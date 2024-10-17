Julien Guerrier leads Andalucia Masters despite missing out on 59

France's Julien Guerrier of France walks on the 18th hole during his first round of the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

France’s Julien Guerrier raised the prospect of carding just the second 59 in DP World Tour history before settling for an opening 62 in the Andalucia Masters.

Guerrier raced to the turn at Sotogrande in just 29 shots and also birdied the 10th and 11th to reach nine under par, with two par fives still to come.

However, the 39-year-old was unable to take advantage of the 12th and 14th and although he did birdie the 15th, his chance to match Oliver Fisher’s 59 in the 2018 Portugal Masters had effectively disappeared.

Nevertheless, at 10 under par Guerrier ended the day with a one-shot lead over England’s Dan Brown, with Spain’s Jorge Campillo another stroke back.

READ MORE

Brown had the back nine which Guerrier required to make history in his 63, the 30-year-old covering it in 29 thanks to five birdies and an eagle.

“It actually started a bit slow but I made an eagle on six and then on the back nine, the last six or seven holes I managed to hole some putts and had a chip-in on 16 so it was good,” Brown, who finished 10th in the Open at Royal Troon in July, said.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin is five shots off the lead after carding an opening five-under 67. The 21-year-old is closing in on earning one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer via the DP World Tour pathway route and is currently in eighth position on the list.

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the 12th hole on day one of the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm lies eight shots off the lead and it could have been a lot worse for the two-time Major winner, who had to birdie three of his last five holes for a 70.

“It just wasn’t my sharpest,” Rahm said. “As good as I hit it off the tee I made too many mistakes with my irons and when you’re not striking it solidly in this wind you’re going to pay the price and that’s what happened today.

“It was pretty early on that I realised the swing wasn’t great and it was going to be a bit of a battle but on a day like that the crowd is always going to be helpful and pull you back.

“I missed that putt on four [from inside three feet] and had some cheers and a lot of support and I was able to finish strong.

“I’m happy that the last five holes I played some good golf and gave myself some chances and posted, not the best score, but a score and hopefully I can improve upon it the rest of the week.”