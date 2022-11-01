Irish Open set for stronger field with September move

Rory McIlroy won the Irish Open in 2016, the last time it was staged at The K Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

A move to a new, later date in the DP World Tour schedule to September for next year’s Horizon Irish Open at The K Club is set to guarantee a significantly stronger international field given it’s proximity to the Ryder Cup.

The move to the Co Kildare venue was flagged earlier this year but the new date – with the tournament to be staged September 7th-10th – moves it to a place in the European Tour calendar around the time of the BMW PGA in Wentworth and three weeks ahead of the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Rory McIlroy, who wasn’t in the field when the Irish Open was held at Mount Juliet in July where Adrian Meronk triumphed, has already committed to playing at next year’s event while Séamus Power, the touring professional attached to The K Club and winner of the Bermuda Championship on Sunday, and Shane Lowry will also be among the headline acts.

The move to the September date, however, means it won’t count towards Ryder Cup qualifying as that campaign will finish on September 3rd. However, the expectation is that many players committed to playing at Wentworth will add on the Irish Open to make for back-to-back weeks, especially given the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup will have finished on August 27th.

Horizon Therapeutics entered into a six-year title sponsorship with the Irish Open this year while The K Club last staged the tournament in 2016, when McIlroy won.

Paul Heery, General Manager of The K Club, said: “The K Club has always had a strong reputation as a venue for hosting successful, international golf events. Now, with the guidance and fresh energy from new ownership, we are delighted to be back hosting tournaments of this calibre.

“The new date for the Horizon Irish Open will attract a stronger field of golfers, resulting in a more exciting and engaging event for both competitors and followers.”