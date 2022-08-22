Pádraig Harrington collects second PGA Tour Champions title

Pádraig Harrington and his family - wife, Caroline and sons Patrick and Ciarán - pose for photographs with the trophy after the final round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York. Photograph: Ryan Young/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington posted a bogey-free, five-under-par 67 to soar to his second PGA Tour Champions victory on Sunday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York.

The Dubliner, who turned 50 last summer and won the US Senior Open in his championship debut in June, entered the day at En-Joie Golf Club one shot behind second-round leader Mike Weir of Canada.

Harrington piled up five birdies over his first 12 holes and hit cruise control from there, parring his last six holes to stay out of reach. He finished the tournament 16-under 200, three shots better than Weir and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee.

With the victory, Harrington moved up from fourth to second place in the Charles Schwab Cup money rankings, trailing only Steven Alker of New Zealand. The $315,000 first price brought his earnings above $2 million for the season on the circuit.

“I had intended to go home after this trip, play a [DP World Tour] schedule through September,” Harrington said. “But I think I’ll come back now and play at least a couple of those events in September.

“Yeah, look, I’m a bit behind and Steve is obviously playing very well and some of the other guys are playing great. But the more events I get in, I’ve got to make it up with numbers.”

Weir struggled early, making three bogeys and two birdies over his first 10 holes. He added two birdies down the stretch but was out of the running by then, posting a final-round 71.

Jaidee made an eagle two at the par-four 16th to help himself shoot up the leaderboard late and card a 66.

Jim Furyk (68 on Sunday) and Vijay Singh (69) tied for fourth at 12 under. Bernhard Langer (68), Senior Open championship winner Darren Clarke (69), Ken Tanigawa (68) and Gene Sauers (70) tied for sixth at 10 under.