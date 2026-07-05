Two motorcyclists and motorist killed in separate crashes in Cork, Kildare and Donegal

Gardaí are at the scene at Roche's Street in Limerick city Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Two motorcyclists and a motorist were killed on the roads over the weekend.

A man in his 20s died following an incident involving two cars near Ballymagan, Co Donegal.

The crash happened around 9.10pm at Kinnego Cross on Saturday.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Separately, a man in his 30s died in a crash involving a motorbike and a jeep near Ballyhea, Co Cork.

The incident happened on the N20 at Castlewrixon on Saturday at around 8pm.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of a jeep (80s) was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist in his 50s died after a crash in Killick, Kilcock, Co Kildare on Saturday morning.

The male motorcyclist was fatally injured following the single-vehicle incident around 10.45am and pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a postmortem will take place. The coroner has been notified.

On Sunday morning, a street in Limerick city has been closed off by gardaí following a serious road traffic collision.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to an overturned car on Roche’s Street.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

It is as yet unclear if there have been any injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any of the incidents to come forward.

More to follow.