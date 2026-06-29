Viktor Hovland gets the better of Scottie Scheffler again to win Travelers in playoff

Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green in a playoff for the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Monday. Photograph: Jordan Bank/Getty

Four second-places, two thirds and two fourths. That is world No 1 Scottie Scheffler’s form since winning the American Express Championship at the end of January. Most golfers would be delighted with that run. However, for a golfer with 13 PGA Tour victories in the previous two years, one win heading into the tail end of the season is an underwhelming return.

It seemed destined to change at the rain-delayed Travelers Championship, when in the first playoff hole on Monday morning he stitched his approach shot to three feet for birdie. But his opponent, Viktor Hovland, responded by hitting to seven feet and holing for birdie himself. Nobody expected Scheffler then to miss from short range, but winning is tough, even for the greatest players.

There are certainly some chinks in the armour showing ahead of mid-July’s Open Championship at Birkdale – Scheffler’s last chance to pick off a Major this year. Ryder Cup rival Hovland described Scheffler last year as “very beatable”. He has now beaten the American four times when both were in contention (2022 Hero Challenge, 2023 BMW Championship, 2023 Memorial, 2026 Travelers). Scheffler has work to do to bring back the fear factor among his peers.

Another player who knows about second-places, as well as triumphs, is Pádraig Harrington. The Irishman had 29 second-places in his first 11 years as a professional. He added another at the weekend on the PGA Tour Champions, losing a playoff to Dicky Pride in the Dick’s Open. It was nevertheless a good tune-up to his defence of the US Senior Open next week, at Scioto Golf Club in Ohio.

By the Numbers: 12

JT Poston’s score on the par-five 13th at TPC River Highlands despite being greenside in two shots. As JT might say: “How did you shoot 12? I missed my putt for an 11.” The Memorial winner chipped into the water and then watched his ball from the bank roll back into the drink twice more, with a three-putt for good measure.

Shane Lowr y heads home after long US stretch

Shane Lowry looks on from the sixth green with caddie Dermot Byrne during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut, USA. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Shane Lowry will take a break from US golf, with an extended spell in Ireland focused on playing links golf in the build-up to the Open. It follows a tied 22nd at the Travelers Championship. It was a poor finish for Lowry in a week when he looked set for a first top-10 finish since March. He bogeyed three of his last five holes to fall away.

It was the Offaly man’s first outing since splitting with Darren Reynolds and reuniting with former caddie Dermot Byrne. The move was meant as a temporary measure, with Lowry not confirming if Byrne will be on the bag for Birkdale, but he was pleased with his new caddie. “It’s been nice to have him on the bag and he’s kind of changed it up a little bit and given me a bit of confidence,” Lowry said.

Last year in preparation for Portrush, he played Portmarnock, The Island, Baltray, Waterville, Hogs Head and Adare Manor in the two weeks before the Major. A similar schedule is likely this year. “I feel fortunate I have courses like that on my doorstep,” he said.

Rory McIlroy is planning a similar links preparation, although it may be more UK-focused from his new home base of London. He was spotted practising at Birkdale last week.

Word of Mouth

“Yeah, it feels like a dream I cannot trust right now. That’s why I laughed a lot on the last hole,” a happy Haeran Ryu after winning the Women’s PGA Championship by two strokes at Hazeltine Golf Club, her first Major title. Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 53rd.

Haeran Ryu of South Korea plays her shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship. Photograph: Kate McShane/Getty

Tormented S p ieth goes to John Deere classic in search of form

“This is a sick joke,” exclaimed Jordan Spieth loudly after missing from 30 feet for a birdie last Friday at the Travelers Championship. An odd time for the American to have an outburst, but there was a time between 2015 and 2017 when there was a buzz about Spieth from that range.

Remarkably, in 2016, he holed almost 10 per cent of putts from more than 25 feet, 21 per cent from 20-25 feet and 27 per cent from 15-20 feet. This season his stats are 6 per cent from more than 25 feet, 15 per cent from 20-25 feet and 18 per cent from 15-20 feet. From inside 15 feet, he is no more convincing with the putter.

“This is a sick joke.”



Spieth is going through it. 😬 pic.twitter.com/kYduFYJklT — Skratch (@Skratch) June 26, 2026

The American heads to the site of his first PGA Tour win for the John Deere Classic this week, where Séamus Power will also tee it up, in desperate search of his all-round game. His week at the Travelers Championship was summed up by hitting a drive out of bounds left on the 12th on Saturday, followed by the correction every amateur knows – hitting in the water right off the tee on the 13th. The three-time Major winner finished tied 66th of 72 players.

Social Swing

“I feel great. Winning is always fun, but that’s what we work for, you know. I’ve been doing an incredible amount of work the last couple of years. I’m very proud of myself.” – DP World Tour quotes Eugenio Chacarra, who won the Italian Open by five shots. It is the Spaniard’s second win on the tour this month.

“Dustin Johnson was said to be on the fence about final qualifying for the Open and has apparently decided not to go. His name is no longer on the draw sheet for Dundonald in Scotland, one of the four qualifying venues. Five players are to come out of each site on Tuesday” – Journalist Bob Harig reports that the two-time Major champion will miss the final Major of the year.

“A home away from home, Viktor Hovland got plenty of love from the Norwegian fans surrounding the 18th green @TravelersChamp.” – Hovland got a big reception in Connecticut from Norway fans in the US to support their football team in the World Cup.

Know the Rules

Q: In a strokeplay competition, a player puts in earphones to listen to a musical beat to help with swing tempo before hitting their drive. Is this allowed?

A: No, it is prohibited under Rule 4.3 regarding use of equipment. For the first breach it is a penalty of two strokes; for the second breach it is disqualification from the competition.

In the Bag

Haeran Ryu – Women’s PGA Championship

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D LS 8.0

Mini Driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver 11.5˚

2-Hybrid: TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue 17.0˚

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-PW)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG5, 48˚, 54˚, 58˚

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 11R OC