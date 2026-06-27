Shane Lowry makes impressive move on day three at Travelers Championship

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Shane Lowry has continued his improvement as the Travelers Championship has progressed after a six-under-par 64 to follow up rounds of 68 and 65 left him in the top 5 heading into Sunday at the PGA Tour Signature Event.

It was a flawless ball-striking day for the Irishman at TPC River Highlands as he hit 13 out of 14 fairways and 16 out of 18 greens en route to a bogey-free round which included six birdies to reach 13-under-par for the tournament.

Lowry has former caddie Dermot Byrne on the bag this week after splitting with Darren Reynolds, who has been his caddie since 2023. Byrne caddied for Lowry for the first 10 years of his career.

The move appears to have paid off immediately, with Lowry in position for his first top 10 since early March, although he will need to continue his form into the final day, which has sometimes caused him problems this season so far.

Lowry may need the round of his year if he is to win tomorrow as he is seven shots off leader Viktor Hovland on 20 under. World number one Scottie Scheffler is a shot further back on 19 under, looking for his first PGA Tour victory since January.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin is in the top 10 in the DP World Tour’s Italian Open after a third round of 68 made it three rounds in the 60s so far in Turin. At 10 under, the Holywood man is seven shots off the lead of Eugenio Chacarra on 17 under, with Matt Wallace and Joaquin Niemann two back on 15 under.

In the LPGA Tour Major, the Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is tied 49th after a third round of 73 at Hazeltine and is one over for the tournament. South Korean golfer Haeran Ryu leads by a shot on 11 under from Canada’s Brooke Henderson. World number one Nelly Korda is on seven under.