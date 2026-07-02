Jon Rahm confirmed for Irish Open field at Doonbeg as he seeks third title

Jon Rahm has been confirmed to play in the Irish Open in Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, his first appearance in the event since winning at Lahinch in 2019.

The Spaniard, a two-time champion of the event, said after winning that “I’m just glad I can defend this championship again” and spoke of his love affair for playing in Ireland, but he did not return for the Covid-impacted edition in 2020 in Galgorm and has chosen not to play in it since then.

However, after agreeing to settle €2.3 million in fines with the DP World Tour, and with the future of the LIV tour under question, Rahm will increase his appearances in Europe this year ahead of the Ryder Cup in September 2027 with the Irish Open in his schedule.

The 31-year-old is a two-time winner, having also won at Portstewart in 2017, and he targets a third title to match his hero Seve Ballesteros.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Ireland for the Amgen Irish Open,” said Rahm. “Winning this tournament twice means a lot to me and it’s always a place I enjoy playing. The courses, the fans and the challenge of links golf make it a special week.”

The former world number one joins defending champion Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard among others in the event from September 10-13 in Co Clare.

US president Donald Trump, who owns the property, could also make an appearance, after comments he made at a diplomatic event on Wednesday.

“We have a place that’s so top [Doonbeg], and we have the Irish Open going to be there and we’re going to have a tremendous celebration. I think I’m going to come over and I think I’m going to see it and we’re gonna watch Rory and all the great players,” he said.