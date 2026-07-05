Shamrock Rovers complete signing of striker Jonathan Afolabi ahead of European campaign

Shamrock Rovers have boosted their attacking options ahead of the start of the Champions League qualifying campaign after completing the signing of striker Jonathan Afolabi from Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a multiyear deal.

The 26-year-old Dubliner moved to Belgium from Bohemians in January 2024 after finishing as joint top scorer in the Premier Division with Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan on 15 goals in 2023.

“He has been [a target] for some time,” admitted Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. “We’re delighted to get this done because Jonathan had options here and also away in Belgium and England. So we’re delighted he sees the next step of his career at this club.

“Jonathan is a really good age, a really good profile for us and is someone I feel will complement the team and vice versa. We know he’s a player of really high ability who I believe will help us kick on to the next level.”

Rovers open their Champions League campaign away to Floriana of Malta on Tuesday night and Bradley has not ruled out Afolabi making his debut in the game.

“There won’t be any real bedding-in period. He had an injury this year, but he has worked hard to come back from it and has been training the last while,” said Bradley. “He won’t be 90 minutes ready yet, but it won’t be much in terms of mentally getting his head around it, being here as he understands what the league is about.”

Afolabi admitted he’s looking forward to returning to Rovers, having played two years of schoolboy football with the club.

“It’s a great feeling. I played here for a few years when I was younger, so it’s nice to be back at Rovers, obviously a good few years later,” he said.