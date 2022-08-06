Shane Lowry makes cut on the number as three share lead in North Carolina

Shane Lowry looked to be heading towards a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina but a late change in the cut line saw the Irishman to make it on the number after a 68 on Friday.

His round of 68 included an eye-catching eagle at the fifth hole for the second day in a row, hitting his second shot to three feet on the par 5.

Lowry tweeted “my lift to round 3″ with a picture of a jet, suggesting that he had already left the area expecting to have missed the cut.

A stellar round of 64 propelled South Korea’s Joohyung Kim into a share of the lead at the halfway mark of the Wyndham Championship.

Kim recovered from an early bogey to pick up seven shots, including three from his final four holes, to join Americans Brandon Wu and Ryan Moore at the top of the leaderboard on nine-under par.

Moore and Wu recorded just one bogey each en route to second round scores of 66 and 67 respectively.

The leaders sit one shot ahead of Russell Henley, John Huh and Sungjae Im, with the top nine players separated by just two strokes.

England’s Tyrell Hatton carded a three-under 67 to lead the British contingent at five under, with Scotland’s Martin Laird a shot further back.