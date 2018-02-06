UUJ goal spree seals berth in the semi-finals

UUJ 4-6 UL 0-11

A storming first half performance sealed Ulster University’s place in the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

Limerick got off to the worst possible start as Pearse Lillis was given a straight red for striking. And Paul Rouse’s men took full advantage, hitting three first half goals. Ryan McAnespie got the first in eleventh minute, finishing into the top right corner before Lee Brennan slotted past the onrushing Barry Redmond five minutes later. Rory Brennan then sent a rasping effort into the net after a strong run.

James Naughton Dennis Daly scored UL’s only points of the half to make it 3-4 to 0-2 at the break and, In truth, the game was over well before a second period that failed to ignite.

Ronan McNamee killed any hope of a UL resurgence with a fourth UUJ goal, hitting the net four minutes into the second half.

UL did improve as the half wore on with Naughton and Daly kicking beautiful scores from range but the visitors would finish with 13 men as Keelan Sexton received his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Ulster University: S Fox; M McEvoy, M McKernan, M Magee; R Brennan (1-1), J Munroe, G McKinless; R McNamee (1-0), T O’Brien; R McAnespie (1-1), M Bradley, E McHugh (0-1), L Brennan(1-1), N Madine, D Gallagher. Subs: D Tallon (0-2) for Madine (20 mins), C Burke for McNamee (47), C McCann for M Bradley (50), L Harney for L Brennan (54), O Murray for Magee (56), B Grant for McHugh (56)

University Limerick: B Redmond; S Courtney, L Boland, D Quinn; S Okunbor, P Lillis, C O’Dea; F O’Cunaigh, G Hegarty; J Naughton (0-3, 2f), D Daly (0-4, 3f), E O’Connor; N McDermott (0-2, 2f), K Sexton, B O’Keefe (0-1). Subs: D Bohanan for Okunbor (26), F McDonagh for O’Connor (46), N Rabbitt (0-1) for O’Cunaigh (48), L Robinson for McDermott (53), E Lawless for Hegarty (53)

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)