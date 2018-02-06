UUJ goal spree seals berth in the semi-finals

UL end the match 13 men as they lose out in Jordanstown
 

UUJ 4-6 UL 0-11

A storming first half performance sealed Ulster University’s place in the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

Limerick got off to the worst possible start as Pearse Lillis was given a straight red for striking. And Paul Rouse’s men took full advantage, hitting three first half goals. Ryan McAnespie got the first in eleventh minute, finishing into the top right corner before Lee Brennan slotted past the onrushing Barry Redmond five minutes later. Rory Brennan then sent a rasping effort into the net after a strong run.

James Naughton Dennis Daly scored UL’s only points of the half to make it 3-4 to 0-2 at the break and, In truth, the game was over well before a second period that failed to ignite.

Ronan McNamee killed any hope of a UL resurgence with a fourth UUJ goal, hitting the net four minutes into the second half.

UL did improve as the half wore on with Naughton and Daly kicking beautiful scores from range but the visitors would finish with 13 men as Keelan Sexton received his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Ulster University: S Fox; M McEvoy, M McKernan, M Magee; R Brennan (1-1), J Munroe, G McKinless; R McNamee (1-0), T O’Brien; R McAnespie (1-1), M Bradley, E McHugh (0-1), L Brennan(1-1), N Madine, D Gallagher. Subs: D Tallon (0-2) for Madine (20 mins), C Burke for McNamee (47), C McCann for M Bradley (50), L Harney for L Brennan (54), O Murray for Magee (56), B Grant for McHugh (56)

University Limerick: B Redmond; S Courtney, L Boland, D Quinn; S Okunbor, P Lillis, C O’Dea; F O’Cunaigh, G Hegarty; J Naughton (0-3, 2f), D Daly (0-4, 3f), E O’Connor; N McDermott (0-2, 2f), K Sexton, B O’Keefe (0-1). Subs: D Bohanan for Okunbor (26), F McDonagh for O’Connor (46), N Rabbitt (0-1) for O’Cunaigh (48), L Robinson for McDermott (53), E Lawless for Hegarty (53)

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.