Two Allianz League matches called off due to weather

A monster fixture list of 20 fixtures is largely due to go ahead as planned

The meeting between Clare and Meath at Cusack Park has been called off. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Two of Saturday’s Allianz Football League matches have fallen victim to the weather.

A packed fixture list of over 20 games across both codes is set to largely go to plan with only the games between Clare and Meath at Cusack Park and Louth and Westmeath in Drogheda being called off.

A full list of Saturday’s fixtures can be seen below.

Allianz FL Division 1 round 6

Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 2pm

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 3.30pm

Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 7pm

Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, 7pm

Allianz FL Division 2 round 6

Clare v Meath, Cusack Park - OFF

Cork v Donegal, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm

Kildare v Tipperary, Newbridge, 2.30pm

Armagh v Fermanagh, Crossmaglen, 3pm

Allianz FL Division 3 round 6

Longford v Sligo, Pearse Park, 2pm

Louth v Westmeath, Drogheda - OFF

Offaly v Laois, O’Connor Park, 2pm

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm

Allianz FL Division 4 round 6

London v Waterford, McGovern Park, 12.30pm

Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, 2pm

Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 4pm

Allianz HL Division 1 quarter-finals

Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm

Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 3pm

Tipperary v Dublin, Semple Stadium, 4.30pm

Allianz HL Division 1A relegation play-off

Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 2pm

