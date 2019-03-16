Two Allianz League matches called off due to weather
A monster fixture list of 20 fixtures is largely due to go ahead as planned
The meeting between Clare and Meath at Cusack Park has been called off. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Two of Saturday’s Allianz Football League matches have fallen victim to the weather.
A packed fixture list of over 20 games across both codes is set to largely go to plan with only the games between Clare and Meath at Cusack Park and Louth and Westmeath in Drogheda being called off.
A full list of Saturday’s fixtures can be seen below.
Allianz FL Division 1 round 6
Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 2pm
Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 3.30pm
Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 7pm
Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, 7pm
Allianz FL Division 2 round 6
Clare v Meath, Cusack Park - OFF
Cork v Donegal, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm
Kildare v Tipperary, Newbridge, 2.30pm
Armagh v Fermanagh, Crossmaglen, 3pm
Allianz FL Division 3 round 6
Longford v Sligo, Pearse Park, 2pm
Louth v Westmeath, Drogheda - OFF
Offaly v Laois, O’Connor Park, 2pm
Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm
Allianz FL Division 4 round 6
London v Waterford, McGovern Park, 12.30pm
Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, 2pm
Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm
Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 4pm
Allianz HL Division 1 quarter-finals
Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm
Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 3pm
Tipperary v Dublin, Semple Stadium, 4.30pm
Allianz HL Division 1A relegation play-off
Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 2pm