Intercounty players to vote on GPA and WGPA merger

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) could come together to form a merger after an EGM was called for Monday, December 14th.

The two organisations currently run separately representing all intercounty players in the country but a statement issued on Thursday said that separate EGMs will take place to formally discuss the steps towards a merger while voting will also take place on motions to enable the move.

Intercounty players from the men’s and women’s will vote on whether they want to become one organisation.

The statement read: “The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) have issued notification to all members of separate Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs) to take place on Monday, December 14th.

“The purpose of the EGMs is to discuss taking the necessary steps to allow for the formal coming together of the two associations as one new combined players’ association.

“Voting on motions that would allow for this to happen will take place.

“The move comes after motions were approved at the GPA’s and the WGPA’s Annual General Meetings in 2019 to formalise the extremely positive relationship that currently exists between the two player bodies.

“Players from both associations will now make the final decision on whether or not they want to become part of one new players’ association.”