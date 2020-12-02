GAA confirm U20 and senior All-Ireland final double header

This year’s Under-20 All-Ireland football final will be played as a double header with the senior decider on December 19th.

Galway and Dublin’s U20 final will take place 63 days after the semi-finals were completed, before the GAA subsequently halted all games (other than senior intercounty) as the country entered its second Covid-19 lockdown.

The provincial U20 finals in Connacht and Leinster were completed in March. Dublin were too good for Laois before seeing off a fancied Tyrone team in the All-Ireland semi-finals seven months later. While Galway were 22 point winners over Roscommon in the Connacht final before beating Kerry to reach the national decider.

A winner must be decided on the day - meaning extra time and penalties are a possibility. The Under-20 final will throw-in at 2.30pm before the senior final at 5pm. The GAA revealed earlier this week that it has given the green light to restart all its provincial minor and U-20 competitions.