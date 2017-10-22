Ross O’Carroll’s late goal earns final spot for Kilmacud Crokes

Kilmacud Crokes 1-13 Lucan Sarsfields 0-13

A 58th-minute goal from Ross O’Carroll helped Kilmacud Crokes to account for Lucan Sarsfields by 1-13 to 0-13 in their Dublin Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kilmacud played with the benefit of the breeze in the opening half and early scores from Oisín O’Rorke and Barry O’Rorke helped them to settle initially.

However, with Chris Crummey and Barry Aird impressing in the Lucan defence, Sarsfields looked more impressive and scores from Matthew McCaffrey, Tommy Somers and Peter Kelly reduced their deficit to a single point by the 25th minute.

Kilmacud finished the half in the ascendancy however with Caolan Conway, Cían Mac Gabhann and O’Carroll tagging on scores to ensure a 0-9 to 0-5 interval lead.

That lead was almost fully eroded within the first three minutes of the restart as Johnny McCaffrey added an inspirational point to a brace of Somers frees.

Lucan enjoyed the momentum and led through scores by Paul Crummey and Kevin O’Reilly but O’Carroll’s scruffy goal was an apt conclusion to a contest high on energy but lacking in composure.

KILMACUD CROKES: E Dalton; N Corcoran, B O’Carroll, J Clinton; D Kelly, R O’Carroll (1-2), C Mac Gabhann (0-3, three frees); L McMullan, C Conway (0-1); R Hayes, F Whitely (0-1), N Ó Riordáin; S McGrath (0-1), B O’Rorke (0-1), O O’Rorke (0-4, four frees).

Subs: R Murphy for McMullan (40 mins), A Considine for Ó Riordáin and R O’Dwyer for B O’Rorke (both 43 mins), S O’Dwyer for Considine (53 mins).

LUCAN SARSFIELDS: K Roche; P Claffey, B Aird, P Smith; J Bellew, C Crummey, J McCaffrey (0-1); R Smith, C Dowling; P Kelly (0-1), M McCaffrey (0-1), P Crummey (0-2); T Somers (0-4, four frees), K Fitzgerald (0-1), CJ Smith.

Subs: K O’Reilly (0-3, two frees, one ‘65’) for Somers (48 mins), D Quinn for Roche (58 mins).

Referee: Seán Stack (Parnells).