Nicky English: Kilkenny look fine tuned while Tipp still off key
Greater intensity in Leinster championship vindicated as brittle Cork are shattered
Kilkenny’s TJ Reid battles with Stephen McDonnell of Cork during their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Gary Carr/Inpho
Three teams came to Croke Park looking for some form of redemption and another on a lap of honour, which they duly achieved with flying colours, but only one of the others found what they wanted.
It has been a sub-plot of the championship as to how the provincial championships measure up to each other. I had come to the suspicion that although Leinster wasn’t as aesthetically pleasing as Munster and certainly not in the same category as a score-fest, it had been tougher and more intense.