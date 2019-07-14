Tyrone’s quick-fire double drives them to U20 Ulster title

Tyrone 4-13 Derry 1-10

Tyrone’s goal blitz swept them to victory over holders Derry in Sunday’s Ulster U20 Football Championship final at the Athletic Grounds.

Tiarnan McHugh smashed home a brilliant 14th-minute goal to help the holders to a four-point lead, but that sparked the Red Hand into life, and they dominated the remainder of the half, outscoring their opponents by 2-6 to 0-1.

James Garrity netted a penalty, with the brilliant Darragh Canavan hitting a couple of points and creating scores for others.

And in stoppage time, they grabbed a second goal through Seán Óg McAleer to lead by 2-9 to 1-5 at the break.

A third goal, from Joe Oguz, seconds into the second half had them 10 points clear, and the holders were unable to lift themselves.

The job was all but complete within five minutes of the restart when full back Conor Quinn made a surging run to collect a Conall Grimes pass and smash home goal number four.

Michael Conroy came off the bench to send over three stylish points, with goalkeeper Lorcan Quinn also getting on the scoresheet from a ‘45.

Derry finished with 14 players after Oisín McWilliams picked up a straight red card in the closing stages.

TYRONE: L Quinn (0-1, 45); A Clarke, C Quinn (1-0), P Mullan; C Grimes (0-1), A Fox, C Devlin; R Gormley, J Oguz (1-0); P Óg McCartan, D Canavan (0-2), M McKearney; J Garrity (1-0, pen), S Óg McAleer (1-2), T Quinn (0-4, two frees, 1 ‘45).

Subs: D McGuigan for Grimes (36), M Conroy (0-3, 1f) for T Quinn (43), E Jordan for McCartan (48), C Goodwin for Devlin (51), O Mallon for Canavan (53), R Jones for Garrity (BC 55).

DERRY: O Hartin; O McGill, C McCluskey, S McKeever; D Cassidy, P McGrogan, C McShane (0-1); D Rafferty, K Friel; F Bradley, T McHugh (1-0), S McErlain; B McCarron (0-3, 2f), M McGrogan (0-5, 3f), P Cassidy (0-1).

Subs: A Doherty for P Cassidy (13), O McWilliams for Friel (h-t), M O’Neill for McGill (h-t), E Doherty for McCarron (40), J McAtamney for McHugh (43), J Diamond for O’Neill (53).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).