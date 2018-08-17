I can still picture it now, as clear as day. As I marched up past the middle of the Cusack Stand ahead of the 2007 All-Ireland final and looked in front of me up to Hill 16, the mist of green smoke from a Limerick flare dissipated over the crowd. I felt alive.

I always let myself go for 30-40 seconds in the march around Croke Park as a way of appreciating the hard work I had put in to get to that point. Taking in the atmosphere, looking for my family, admiring the colour, looking at people’s faces, some anxious, some emotionless, some fit to explode with excitement. I always tried to pick out a kid, a boy of 9/10 years old. It always reminded me of going to my first All-Ireland.