GAA reveal the Hurling Team of the 1990s

A break in tradition will see the Hurling Team of the 1990s take the field at half-time on Sunday (the opportunity arises because Kilkenny won in 1992 and 1993) .

Selected by some of the media’s finest soldiers, the XV reflects the revolutionary era with a spread of champions and Limerick men.

Hurling Team of the 1990s: Damien Fitzhenry (Wexford), Brian Corcoran (Cork), Brian Lohan (Clare), Martin Hanamy (Offaly); Brian Whelahan (Offaly), Seánie McMahon (Clare); Liam Dunne (Wexford), Ciarán Carey (Limerick), Michael Coleman (Galway); Martin Storey (Wexford), Gary Kirby (Limerick), Jamesie O’Connor (Clare); Michael Cleary (Tipperary), DJ Carey (Kilkenny), Johnny Dooley (Offaly).

Selectors: John Horan (Uachtarán CLG), Martin Breheny (Irish Independent), Sean Moran (Irish Times), Michael Lyster (RTÉ TV), Brian Carthy (RTÉ Radio), Jim O’Sullivan (formerly Irish Examiner), Martán Ó Ciardha (Iar RnaG), Sean Bán Breathnach (RnaG).