Stephen Rochford to stay on as Mayo manager

Stephen Rochford will remain as Mayo senior football manager for the upcoming season, according to the Mayo News.

The 39-year-old – who has led Mayo to two All-Ireland finals during his tenure – has confirmed to the county board that he wishes to stay on for a fourth season in charge after doubts surrounded his future in the wake of Mayo’s exit from the All-Ireland Championship to Kildare in June.

However, long-serving coach Donie Buckley, goalkeeping coach Peter Burke and selector Tony McEntee will not be continuing in their roles as part of the Mayo management team next year.

Remaining selector Joe Kernan will continue to work alongside the manager.

Mayo suffered a disappointing championship which saw them knocked out of Connacht in the quarter-finals by Galway before Kildare ended their championship in Newbridge.