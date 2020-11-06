All-Ireland SHC 2020: TV details, throw-in times, team news

Losing teams from Munster and Leinster face off with campaigns on the line

Dublin will make the trip to Semple Stadium to face Cork. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Saturday

All-Ireland SHC Round 1: Clare v Laois

Throw-in: 1.15pm. Venue: UPMC Nowlan Park. On TV: Live on GAAGo. Referee: Thomas Walsh (Wicklow).

Brian Lohan shuffles the deck for this with four changes from the side overpowered by Limerick in the second half. Aidan McCarthy’s recovery from a broken thumb adds some presence and athleticism to the team. They should negotiate this straightforwardly, as Laois looked very inhibited against Dublin and will find Clare equally hard to shift – never mind keep an eye on Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell up front.

Verdict: Clare.

All-Ireland SHC Round 1: Cork v Dublin

Throw-in: 3.45pm. Venue: Semple Stadium. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Mix. Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).

The statistics tell us that Dublin haven’t beaten Cork in championship since 1927 and even that was a galactico team with no Dubliners and mostly comprised of gardaí from other counties conveniently serving in the city that year. Back in the - ahem - real world, Cork were very poor in Thurles last week, evincing no signs that Kieran Kingston’s resumption of management duties had whipped them into shape whereas Dublin, if flattered by the scale of the epic comeback against Kilkenny, at least stopped behaving like rabbits in oncoming headlights. They have the physical presence in the middle third to put Cork under pressure and with Donal Burke in prolific form, they’re scoring well. The problem is that we can almost guarantee a Cork rebound and, whereas that won’t turn them into contenders, it should carry them through this provided they don’t allow Dublin to get a run on the match.

Verdict: Cork.

