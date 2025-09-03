Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence and workplace of the President of Ireland

When is the presidential election?

The presidential election will take place on Friday, October 24th. Minister for Housing James Browne briefed Government leaders on the planned date on Tuesday with the Coalition set to approve it on Wednesday.

Can anyone run for president in Ireland?

To be eligible for election, you must be an Irish citizen who is 35 years or older. You must be nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas or at least four local authorities. Former or retiring presidents can also nominate themselves.

Who can vote in a presidential election?

To vote in a presidential election, you must be an Irish citizen, aged 18 or over, ordinarily resident in Ireland and registered to vote.

There are special arrangements for Irish officials on duty abroad (and their spouses or civil partners) who may register on the postal voters list.

You can use checktheregister.ie to see if you are currently registered to vote.

When do nominations close?

The Department of Housing said nominations open from Friday, September 5th, and will close on Wednesday, September 24th.

Am I going to start seeing posters on lamp-posts then?

Not yet. Candidate posters can be displayed from 30 days before the election, or from the date the presidential election order is signed, whichever is the shorter period, and must be removed within seven days following the election.

So, as polling day is October 24th, candidate posters can be displayed from September 24th.

Who are the front-runners so far?

Former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys will be the Fine Gael candidate for this year’s presidential election. Her name will go forward for ratification at a Fine Gael event to take place on Saturday, September 13th – which will also mark the official campaign launch.

She secured the overwhelming backing of Fine Gael TDs, Senators and MEPs after MEP Mairead McGuinness dropped out of the presidential race due to health reasons.

There is also left-wing Independent TD Catherine Connolly, who has the backing of the Social Democrats, the Labour Party and People Before Profit.

She’s known for her strong views on Irish neutrality, the war in Gaza and women’s rights and is regarded as a good Dáil performer since elected as a TD in 2016 for Galway West.

Isn’t the former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin also running?

Gavin is seeking to become Fianna Fáil’s presidential candidate with a vote among the party’s 71-strong parliamentary party to take place next Tuesday by secret ballot to decide between him and MEP Billy Kelleher.

Gavin enjoys the declared support of more than 20 members of the parliamentary party to date, including Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin, and all senior Cabinet Ministers.

Kelleher has just three party colleagues who have publicly declared support for him – MEP Barry Andrews, TD Pádraig O’Sullivan and Senator Paul Daly.

What about Sinn Féin – is the party running a candidate?

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin told reporters on Wednesday the party was looking at its options and would make a decision on September 20th.

The party has not indicated to date whether it will run its own candidate or row behind another, namely Catherine Connolly.

“We’re looking at a number of options in advance of the ardchomhairle meeting later this month, Ó Broin said. “We will make our decision and we’ll let our decision be known then.”

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has not ruled out the possibility she will run.

Are there any other candidates?

A number of others have declared their interest in running but will need the backing of either the local authorities or Independent TDs/Senators to secure a nomination.

These include businessmen Gareth Sheridan and Nick Delehanty, former Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly and barrister Maria Steen.

Earlier in the summer a barrister for Michael Flatley confirmed the Lord of the Dance choreographer intended to make a presidential bid, but we haven’t heard much else from him since.

Reports of Bob Geldof’s name featuring among a list of potential candidates also emerged this week. It is understood the Taoiseach rang him last week as a courtesy but told him he was not in a position to nominate him as Fianna Fáil’s candidate and had made a commitment to Gavin.

Is Conor McGregor still planning to run for president?

McGregor has been posting on X over recent days about how he is “the only one for this job” and asking his followers to “vote for me”.

However, we have not seen any member of the Oireachtas or local authority say they will nominate him, and they are highly unlikely to do so.