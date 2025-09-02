Ronan Curran included in Ben O’Connor’s Cork hurling set-up

Ben O’Connor’s backroom team has been announced ahead of his expected ratification as Cork senior hurling manager.

The Newtownshandrum man has been recommended to succeed Pat Ryan as manager of the Cork senior hurlers following Ryan’s decision to step down last month.

O’Connor’s three-year appointment is expected to be approved at a meeting of the county committee on Tuesday evening.

His proposed backroom team will see him link up with former Cork team-mate Ronan Curran of St Finbarr’s, Midleton’s Terence McCarthy and clubmate William Biggane as selectors and Ballinhassig’s Niall O’Halloran as coach.

Cork senior football manager John Cleary, who is set to be ratified for a further two-year term, has proposed just one change to his backroom team. St Finbarr’s Kevin Murray is set to join Kevin Walsh (Killannin) as a coach, while Mícheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Jim O’Donoghue (St Finbarr’s) and Barry Corkery are to remain as selectors.