Derek Lyng gets new term in Kilkenny while Pádraic Joyce stays on in Galway

Derek Lyng has been handed a fresh two-year term as Kilkenny senior hurling manager while Pádraic Joyce will remain Galway senior football boss until 2028.

Lyng, who succeeded Brian Cody as Cats boss in August 2022, was originally appointed for three seasons but on Monday night he received a further two seasons at the helm.

There will be changes to his backroom set-up though, including the acquisition of former Kilkenny forward Eddie Brennan and ex-Dublin defender Niall Corcoran to the coaching team.

Lyng has guided Kilkenny to three successive Leinster titles and while they also contested the 2023 All-Ireland final, the Cats have failed to get their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup during his reign.

Kilkenny GAA stated: “Derek Lyng has been ratified as the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager on a two-year term. He will be joined by selectors and coaches Michael Rice, Peter O’Donovan, Eddie Brennan and Niall Corcoran. Kilkenny County Board wishes Derek and his team the very best of luck for the seasons ahead.”

Meanwhile, Joyce is to extend his stay as Galway senior football manager until 2028. Joyce was first appointed in October 2019.

Galway GAA stated: “Galway GAA have extended Pádraic Joyce’s term as senior football manager until 2028. Details of the backroom team will be finalised in due course. We wish Pádraic, the management team and our senior football squad the very best of luck going forward.”