Coaching churn: Just two counties still to appoint football managers for 2026

Ger Brennan, who led Louth to an unlikely Leinster title earlier this year, will lead Dublin for the new campaign. Photograph: Tom Maher/INPHO

Just two counties are still waiting to fill vacancies in their senior football management. Fermanagh and Westmeath weren’t expecting to have to make appointments, but in the latter case Dermot McCabe left suddenly to take up the reins of his own county, Cavan, after Raymond Galligan’s departure.

Fermanagh had not been expecting Kieran Donnelly to step down when he did so in mid-August.

Both counties are currently in the process of finding replacements. According to Westmeath secretary John Cunningham, the committee appointed to assess candidates are still deliberating and a special meeting of the county committee will be convened when they are ready to recommend a new manager.

The county is hopeful that the process will conclude “as soon as possible”.

If you pay the managers, 100 per cent you have to pay the players. So I can’t see how that’s sustainable

Fermanagh have a management committee meeting on Monday night but, according to secretary Tom Boyle there won’t be any immediate developments. However, the county is also anxious to confirm an appointment quickly.

In all, there has been the same turnover as last year with 12 changes of manager throughout the country. Four of these appointments will be experiencing intercounty management for the first time.

There has been a fair degree of activity on the question of whether managers should be remunerated for their involvement. GAA president Jarlath Burns appointed an Amateur Status review committee at the start of his term of office, and it has taken its consultations around the country.

The three options under discussion are one, a contract like that applicable to existing GAA employees; two, expenses set by Central Council as well as a stipend, believed to be €20,000; and three, enhanced expenses paid by Central Council, the status quo.

Kerry’s All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor put a cat among the pigeons when talking to RTÉ’s Sunday Sport at the weekend, saying that paying managers would have consequences.

In all, there has been the same turnover as last year, with 12 changes of manager throughout the country

“If you pay the managers, 100 per cent you have to pay the players,” he said. “So I can’t see how that’s sustainable or how that’s a runner, to be honest.”

Yet, in another interview at the weekend, in the Irish Examiner, O’Connor outlined the pressure that goes with the position, as he described the aftermath of last year’s unexpected All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Armagh.

“I found that a really tricky hole to get out of. It kind of worried me. I’d say for six weeks after that game I didn’t sleep past 3am. Everything was down. It was a good test of my general fitness that I managed to get through it. I was up around the house at three in the morning, drinking tea, and that went on for weeks and weeks.”

Burns confirmed last week that proposals emanating from the review committee will be debated at next year’s annual congress.

Mayo Senior Football Championship Group 3, Father O’Hara Park, Mayo 24//8/2025 Charlestown Sarsfields vs Ballaghderreen Ballaghderreen’s Andy Moran after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

CONNACHT

Galway: Pádraic Joyce (seventh season)

A disappointing year for the Connacht champions hasn’t dimmed Pádraig Joyce’s desire to keep going.

Leitrim: Steven Poacher (second season)

London: Michael Maher (seventh season)

Maher’s reappointment hasn’t yet been finalised but, according to London PRO Charlie Evans, the manager is expected to be ratified in the near future.

Mayo: Andy Moran (first season)

Ratified for a three-year term, Moran will have a backroom team that includes former team-mate Colm Boyle and outgoing Derry manager Paddy Tally.

Roscommon: Mark Dowd (first season)

Dowd has extensive experience at club level in the county, currently managing Roscommon Gaels. He was also involved in the management of the Roscommon minors when they won the 2006 All-Ireland and has managed the county under-20s, as well as being involved in senior Connacht title wins.

Sligo: Dessie Sloyan and Eamonn O’Hara, joint managers (first season)

Two well-known former players take joint charge for a three-year term. Their backroom team will include Con O’Meara and Donegal All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee.

All-Ireland Senior Football Champinship Qualifiers Round 1, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 4/6/2022 Cork vs Louth Louth manager Mickey Harte before the game with his assistant Gavin Devlin Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

LEINSTER

Carlow: Joe Murphy (first full season)

Former Carlow and Éire Óg player Murphy took over in emergency circumstances last season after Shane Curran’s departure. He has had success with Kildare champions Naas and was formally given a three-year term last Tuesday.

Dublin: Ger Brennan (first season)

Brennan was announced as Dessie Farrell’s successor in early August, even as the rumour mill was insisting that Declan Darcy would be appointed. Former All-Ireland winner Brennan already has experience at intercounty, having led Louth to an historic Leinster title in June.

Kildare: Brian Flanagan (second season)

Laois: Justin McNulty (third season)

Longford: Mike Solan (second year)

Louth: Gavin Devlin (first season)

Previously Mickey Harte’s assistant in the county, Devlin was an obvious and swift choice to replace the departing Brennan as manager of the Leinster champions. Another former Tyrone player, Ronan O’Neill, has joined the backroom team along with Peter Dooley, who was part of both Harte’s and Brennan’s management teams.

Meath: Robbie Brennan (second season)

Offaly: Mickey Harte and Declan Kelly, joint managers (second season)

Westmeath: Vacant.

Wexford: John Hegarty (fourth season)

Wicklow: Oisín McConville (fourth season)

Munster GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Tipperary 9/4/2023 Tipperary vs Waterford Waterford manager Ephie Fitzgerald Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Munster

Clare: Paul Madden (first season)

A fourth manager for Clare in as many years, Madden was appointed for a three-year term, in recognition of his “sustained success” with Éire Óg.

Cork: John Cleary (fourth full season)

Kerry: Jack O’Connor (fifth season)

Limerick: Jimmy Lee (third season)

Tipperary: Philly Ryan (second season)

Waterford: Ephie Fitzgerald (first season)

Corkman Fitzgerald returns to Waterford two years after leaving the county, as Meath native Paul Shankey decided against the option of a third year.

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park, Dublin 16/7/2023 Kerry vs Derry Kerry’s manager Jack O'Conor and Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

ULSTER

Antrim: Mark Doran (first season)

Doran is a vastly experienced operator who has worked with counties in all four provinces: Wicklow, Clare, Roscommon and his native Down. He also has had success at club level with Ballybay in Monaghan and has been most recently involved with Derry’s Slaughtneil.

Armagh: Kieran McGeeney (12th season)

Cavan: Dermot McCabe (first season)

McCabe left Westmeath to take up the position in his home county, with whom he won an Ulster title in 1997.

Derry: Ciarán Meenagh (first full season)

Meenagh served as interim manager after Rory Gallagher’s departure in 2023 and won an Ulster title, and was a coach with Down last season. Recently retired Derry legend Chrissy McKaigue is in the backroom team.

Donegal: Jim McGuinness (third year)

Down: Conor Laverty (fourth season)

Fermanagh: vacant

Monaghan: Gabriel Bannigan (second season)

Tyrone: Malachy O’Rourke (second season)