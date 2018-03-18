Wexford sent down as Derry run riot at Celtic Park

Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8

Derry condemned Wexford to Division Three relegation with a convincing nine point win at Celtic Park.

Conor McAtamney top scored with six points from play as Derry produced their most attacking display of the season and bagged a crucial second win in their own battle for survival.

Goals from Padraig McGrogan and Emmett Bradley fired Derry to a 2-8 to 0-7 first half lead.

But after that Wexford gradually clawed their way back into contention with big Barry O’Connor at the fulcrum of their revival.

After the break Derry sped toward the finish line. They led 2-12 to 0-7 by the 46th minute. Wexford hit three second half goals through Doyle, Rossiter and Curtis but it was too little too late as Derry cruised to victory.

DERRY: B McKinless, R Mooney, K Johnston, C McCluskey, K McKaigue, C McWilliams, P Hagan, C McAtamney (0-6), E Bradley (1-1), E Lynn (0-2), B Heron (0-1), P Cassidy (0-1), P McGrogan (1-1), M Lynch (0-3), N Toner (0-2).

Subs: S McGuigan (0-2) for B Heron (HT), D Tallon for M Lynch (47), T O’Brien (0-1) for E Bradley (51).

WEXFORD: C Swaine, C Carty, J Rossitter, M Furlong, G Malone (0-1), N Rossiter (1-0), S Doyle (1-0), N Doyle, B O’Gorman (0-1), E Nolan (0-1), J Stafford, R Frayne, B O’Connor (0-4), A Nolan, J Tubritt.

Subs: D Shanley for J Tubritt (28), T Rossitter for N Doyle (HT), M O’Neill for J Rossitter (46), P Curtis (1-1) for R Frayne (47), Donnacha Holmes for B O’Gorman (55), M O’Connor for S Doyle (67).

Referee: Eamon O’Grady (Leitrim).