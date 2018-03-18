Wexford sent down as Derry run riot at Celtic Park

Conor McAtamney proved crucial for the home side in their Division Three clash
Derry’s Conor McAtamney was the key man in their win over Wexford. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Derry’s Conor McAtamney was the key man in their win over Wexford. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8

Derry condemned Wexford to Division Three relegation with a convincing nine point win at Celtic Park.

Conor McAtamney top scored with six points from play as Derry produced their most attacking display of the season and bagged a crucial second win in their own battle for survival.

Goals from Padraig McGrogan and Emmett Bradley fired Derry to a 2-8 to 0-7 first half lead.

But after that Wexford gradually clawed their way back into contention with big Barry O’Connor at the fulcrum of their revival.

After the break Derry sped toward the finish line. They led 2-12 to 0-7 by the 46th minute. Wexford hit three second half goals through Doyle, Rossiter and Curtis but it was too little too late as Derry cruised to victory.

DERRY: B McKinless, R Mooney, K Johnston, C McCluskey, K McKaigue, C McWilliams, P Hagan, C McAtamney (0-6), E Bradley (1-1), E Lynn (0-2), B Heron (0-1), P Cassidy (0-1), P McGrogan (1-1), M Lynch (0-3), N Toner (0-2).

Subs: S McGuigan (0-2) for B Heron (HT), D Tallon for M Lynch (47), T O’Brien (0-1) for E Bradley (51).

WEXFORD: C Swaine, C Carty, J Rossitter, M Furlong, G Malone (0-1), N Rossiter (1-0), S Doyle (1-0), N Doyle, B O’Gorman (0-1), E Nolan (0-1), J Stafford, R Frayne, B O’Connor (0-4), A Nolan, J Tubritt.

Subs: D Shanley for J Tubritt (28), T Rossitter for N Doyle (HT), M O’Neill for J Rossitter (46), P Curtis (1-1) for R Frayne (47), Donnacha Holmes for B O’Gorman (55), M O’Connor for S Doyle (67).

Referee: Eamon O’Grady (Leitrim).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.