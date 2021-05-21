Tom Parsons named new chief executive of the GPA

Former Mayo midfielder Tom Parsons has been named as the new chief executive officer of the Gaelic Players Association.

33-year-old Parsons announced his retirement from intercounty football in January and will take up his new role with the GPA later this year.

Parsons made 84 appearances for Mayo after his 2008 debut in a career which lasted 12 years - his last county appearance coming in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Tipperary.

He suffered a potentially career-ending and life-changing knee injury in a game againt Galway in May 2018 but recovered sufficiently to return in the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin the following year.

On his new role, the Charlestown Sarsfields clubman said: “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to be appointed as the CEO of the GPA. I truly believe in the great work of the Association and, from personal experience, the GPA has supported me in my sporting, personal and professional life since my debut with Mayo in 2008.

“As a player, I feel I have experienced nearly all the challenges, highs and lows a player can face. I know how important it is to have an association that unconditionally cares for every player. I’m committed to build on the great work of our previous CEO Paul Flynn and I’m privileged to have the opportunity to work with a dynamic, dedicated team in the GPA who have the player at the heart of all decisions.

“A huge motivation for me was the decision by players to merge the GPA and WGPA in December of 2020. I feel this truly represents the leadership of our male and female intercounty players and I’m committed to serve the voice of all our players to the best of my ability. I look forward to taking up the position later in the summer.”

Parsons had previously been a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the GPA since 2017 and a member of the board of directors since 2019.

He had also previously been the GPA Secretary and more recently held the position of Chairman of the NEC. Following the merger with the WGPA, Parsons has co-Chaired the NEC alongside Maria Kinsella.