Wexford ‘not overly concerned’ as two players test positive for Covid-19

‘This is probably something we’re going to have to get used to throughout the summer’

Wexford and Kilkenny’s league clash at Nowlan Park is set to go ahead despite two positive cases in the Wexford camp. File photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Wexford’s National hurling league clash with Kilkenny this Sunday is set to go ahead despite two players testing positive for Covid-19.

“We would imagine that the game will go ahead,” Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin told the Morning Mix programme on South East Radio. “Obviously we’ve to work through all the procedures.

“We know at the moment that there are two players that have tested positive. I wouldn’t like to comment any more for privacy of information. But I don’t think we’re overly concerned beyond that at this present time.”

Last October there were six positive cases confirmed between the Wexford senior hurling and football panels.

“This is probably something we’re going to have to get used to throughout the summer. As society opens up, there will be isolated cases and I’m led to believe there were a number of counties last week in the lead-up to matches who had isolated cases.

“There will be some players on the panel who will have had no contact whatsoever, either casual or close, with the particular players and may not require or may not desire to be tested.

“But we will encourage all players to err on the side of caution, to be tested, so that we have a clearer picture of where things are at. That’s just to be cautious about it.”

The Division 1B game throws in at Nowlan Park at 2pm on Sunday, with both teams aiming to maintain their perfect record from the opening two rounds of the league.

