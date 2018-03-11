Tipperary thrash Louth to secure Division Two status

Tipperary 2-17 Louth 0-9

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns said he pleased with the way his men got on top from the outset in this Division Two contest, as they chalked up another win.

Tipp were never troubled by a Louth team who fell to their fifth defeat of the campaign at Semple Stadium.

“We don’t win games in the first fifteen minutes but I thought our first fifteen minutes were very good,” said Kearns.

“Half way through the first half there was a bit of a lull. I thought in the second half we managed the game very well. To keep them to nine scores I thought was pretty good.”

A goal from Bill Maher helped Tipperary lead by 1-4 to 0-0 after just eight minutes and there was only going to be one outcome after that.

Louth managed just one point from play against the breeze in the opening half when Gerard McSorley scored, to go with a couple of frees from Ryan Burns.

In contrast, Tipperary scored at will and led by 2-9 to 0-3 at the break with Michael Quinlivan’s eye for goal again proving crucial as the Clonmel Commercials clubman rattled the net after 16 minutes.

Another free from Burns and a good effort from Andy McDonnell early in the second half suggested a Louth revival with the breeze, but Tipperary resumed control.

Steven O’Brien and Liam Casey continued to dominate midfield and while Timmy Durnin and Conor Grimes pulled back points for Louth, Tipperary led by 2-13 to 0-8 going into the final quarter.

By the end eight players found the target for Tipperary, with Liam McGrath leading the way with four points from play, while Conor Sweeney was again in top form with five frees and a brace from play.

Tipperary not only consolidated their place in Division Two but could yet come with a promotion bid a year after being promoted.

Tipperary: C Kenrick; A Campbell, J Meagher, P Codd; B Maher (1-1), R Kiely, J Feehan; S O’Brien (0-1), L Casey; J Keane, B Fox (0-1), J Lonergan (0-1); C Sweeney (0-7, 0-5 frees), M Quinlivan (1-1), L McGrath (0-4). Subs: E Moloney for Codd (36 mins), L Boland for Quinlivan (53 mins), K Fahey for Feehan (57 mins), G Hannigan for O’Brien (63 mins), K O’Halloran (0-1) for McGrath (65 mins), L Boland for Maher (67 mins).

Louth: N Gallagher; D Marks, E Carolan, J Craven; E Lafferty, B Duffy, A Williams; T Durnin (0-1), D Byrne; G McSorley (0-1), A McDonnell (0-1), C Downey; D Maguire, C Grimes (0-1), R Burns (0-4, 0-4 frees). Subs: C Earley for Byrne (17-21mins, blood), F Donohoe for Lafferty (55 mins), W Woods (0-1) for Burns (55 mins), R Nally for Durnin (59 mins), J Stewart for Maguire (61 mins), A Smyth for Craven (67 mins).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)