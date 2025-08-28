Ben O’Connor to be appointed new Cork hurling manager

Ben O’Connor is to become the new Cork hurling manager. He will be recommended to next Tuesday’s county committee meeting for ratification. A statement, to this effect, is expected from the county later this afternoon.

O’Connor has been building for some time his coaching CV, which includes the 2023 All-Ireland under-20 title.

A skilful forward with All Stars in 2005 and 2008, on the Cork team of the late 1990s and 2000s, he won three All-Irelands in 1999, 2004, as captain, and 2005 – the last time the county lifted the Liam MacCarthy. He was also on the Newtownshandrum team which won the 2004 club All-Ireland.

His appointment will come swiftly after predecessor Pat Ryan stepped down last Saturday after three seasons in charge, reaching the last two All-Ireland finals. This July, Cork sustained a big defeat in the final at the hands of old rivals Tipperary, losing by 15 points and being outscored 3-14 to 0-2 in the second half.

O’Connor has long been positioned as the most likely next Cork hurling manager and further details of his backroom team will be announced on Tuesday when the appointment, recommended by a subcommittee of Cork chair Pat Horgan, vice-chair Noel O’Callaghan and CEO Kevin O’Donovan, is expected to be ratified.